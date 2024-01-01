The AI landscape is dominated by solutions that sacrifice integrity for power. We refuse to compromise. We’re on a mission to make trustworthy AI the global standard. To advance this mission, we’ve launched an open source alternative to black box AI called Howso Engine. It’s an auditable ML framework that brings groundbreaking explainability and performance to AI. We’ve also built an enterprise synthetic data platform atop Engine called Howso Synthesizer. It’s a solution that helps companies train AI/ML models with accurate, private, and auditable data. Howso Engine and Synthesizer are only the beginning, but they are already being used by global financial institutions, health care systems, and governments across the world. We’re building high-performance AI that you can trust. Howso (formerly “Diveplane”) was co-founded by Dr. Mike Capps, Dr. Chris Hazard, and Mike Resnick in 2017. In September 2023, the company renamed the company alongside the release of the open source version of Engine in a critical step towards meaningful social impact.

