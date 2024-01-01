WebCatalog

GroupGreeting

GroupGreeting

Vous n'avez pas installé WebCatalog Desktop ? Téléchargez WebCatalog Desktop.

Utiliser l'application Web

Site Web : groupgreeting.com

Améliorez votre expérience avec l'application de bureau pour GroupGreeting sur WebCatalog Desktop pour Mac, Windows, Linux.

Exécutez des applications dans des fenêtres sans distraction grâce à de nombreuses améliorations.

Gérez et passez facilement d'un compte à l'autre et d'une application à l'autre sans changer de navigateur.

At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to signing and sending a traditional greeting card from a group is easy to use. Got coworkers who work remotely or friends across the country? No problem! We allow you to gather as many signatures as you’d like by simply sharing a link. You’ll never have to worry about running out of space to sign or losing the card. The days of passing around a manila folder are over! Today GroupGreeting is used by more than 10,000 businesses and has sent out over 50,000,000 messages of appreciation in 195 countries. We value diversity of thought and backgrounds, and strive for a culture that is inclusive, supports personal and professional growth, and empathetic of others.

Catégories:

Business
Logiciel de récompenses et d'incitations

Site Web : groupgreeting.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : WebCatalog n'est ni affilié, ni associé, ni autorisé, ni soutenu par, ni officiellement lié de quelque manière que ce soit à GroupGreeting. Tous les noms de produits, logos et marques sont la propriété de leurs détenteurs respectifs.

Alternatives

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Wellable

Wellable

wellable.co

Tremendous

Tremendous

tremendous.com

Snappy

Snappy

snappy.com

Kudos

Kudos

kudos.com

Giftogram

Giftogram

giftogram.com

Guusto

Guusto

guusto.com

Awardco

Awardco

award.co

Stadium

Stadium

bystadium.com

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Vous aimerez aussi

OKdokument

OKdokument

okdokument.com

Dokobit

Dokobit

dokobit.com

People Data Labs

People Data Labs

peopledatalabs.com

SignFree

SignFree

signfree.io

Foxit eSign

Foxit eSign

foxit.com

Secured Signing

Secured Signing

securedsigning.com

VisualCV

VisualCV

visualcv.com

Inference

Inference

inference-review.com

Circa

Circa

circaworks.com

Kaspr

Kaspr

kaspr.io

FuseSign

FuseSign

fusesign.com

eSignly

eSignly

esignly.com

Explorer

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistance

Société

Légal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.