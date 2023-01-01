The World Cube Association governs competitions for mechanical puzzles that are operated by twisting groups of pieces, commonly known as 'twisty puzzles'. The most famous of these puzzles is the Rubik's Cube, invented by professor Rubik from Hungary. A selection of these puzzles are chosen as official events of the WCA.

Website: worldcubeassociation.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to World Cube Association. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.