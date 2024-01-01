Shipo.io
Website: poki.com
Shipo.io is an online game that invites you to command your very own pirate ship and set sail on a daring voyage! Have you ever dreamed of being a pirate and conquering the ocean? Now it is your chance to make it happen! Start with a small boat armed with a cannon, fight against your enemies, and claim their treasure. Upgrade your ship with the money you earned along the way. You can also customize your flag and recruit bandits to join your crew. Who is ready to become the ultimate ruler of the sea?
