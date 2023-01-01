Penalty Shooters 2 is a soccer game where you score goals to win the soccer tournament! Penalty Shooters 2 features hundreds of teams from around the globe. Choose a fantasy league with clubs from England, France, or North America. Each round consists of 5 turns. Score and make saves in this fun penalty simulator game!Use your mouse to lock the target in and kick!Penalty Shooters 2 was created by 10x10games!Penalty Shooters 2 is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone on Poki for free: Penalty Shooters 2

Website: poki.com

