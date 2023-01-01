Score goals for thousands of points in Crazy Freekick! This soccer game lets you play on teams from Argentina, Germany, Italy, Brazil, England, and France. There are two aiming meters that determine whether you score or miss. Keep kicking to earn higher bonuses!

Website: poki.com

