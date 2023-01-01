Neon Flytron: Cyberpunk Racer is a futuristic 3D car racing game where you dive into traffic in a fascinating neon world. Dodge buildings, move between moving bridges, trains, and through gigantic fans. It's so easy to play, too: You can even steer the vehicle with just one finger. Don't forget to collect the coins scattered all over the city and buy yourself nice customization upgrades, and even new cars! When things get rough, make sure to use of your shield when you are about to run into an obstacle. Do you have the necessary agility it takes to be the champion pilot in this cyberpunk city?Steer - WASD, Arrow keys or mouse cursorYou can customize both the city and your car. Choose the "Map" or "Flytron" options in the menu and start playing with the colors.Neon Flytron: Cyberpunk Racer was created by GoGoMan. This is their first game on Poki!Neon Flytron: Cyberpunk Racer is free to play on Poki.Neon Flytron: Cyberpunk Racer is playable on your computer.

Website: poki.com

