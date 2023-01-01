WebCatalogWebCatalog
Idle Ants

Idle Ants

poki.com

Idle Ants is a simulation game where you command an army of hungry ants collect food. Help them break apart and carry various snacks, fruits, vegetables, meat, and even inedible objects back into the burrow underground. Click, tap or repeatedly press space to make your ants work more efficiently. Upgrade your colony using the three buttons at the bottom of the screen. Boost "Speed" to make your colony work faster, "Workers" to recruit a new ant, and "Strength" to make your ants carry larger pieces. The more you play, the cooler maps and objects you will encounter. Beach, park, classroom, kitchen, carnival, picnic blanket, city square, and more! Can you and your ants visit all of the places Idle Ants has to offer?Send your ants to disassemble an object and help them carry the pieces back home. Boost "Speed" to make your colony work faster, "Workers" to recruit a new ant, and "Strength" to make your ants carry larger pieces.Keep devouring objects to fill the adventure meter at the top. Once the bar is filled, you will unlock a new area.Idle Ants is cross-platform. You can play it on your computer at home or on your phone on-the-go.Idle Ants was created by Madbox, a game development company based in France. They are the creators behind the most popular addictive skill games Poki: Stickman Hook and Parkour RaceIdle Ants was created using Construct 3.Idle Ants was released on 2 December 2021.Tap or click repeatedly to give your worker ants a temporary speed boost.

