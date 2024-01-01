Draw Pixel Art

Draw Pixel Art

Draw Pixel Art is a drawing game that challenges you to complete pixel paintings with precision! With over 30 adorable pictures to choose from, you'll immerse yourself in a world of creativity. Your task is to fill in each pixel with the correct color, following the provided example. Once you've finished, click "ok" to see if you've recreated the picture exactly as shown. Who is good at drawing pixel art?

