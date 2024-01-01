Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Spot the Differences on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Spot the Differences is a puzzle game that challenges your observation skills as you hunt for disparities between two images! With countless cute paintings featuring scenes from fairy tales, delicious dishes, and charming street views, each level offers a delightful visual treat. Be careful—you have only three lives per level to spot all the correct differences. Feeling stuck? Don't fret! Simply click the hint button for assistance. Sharpen your eyes and uncover all the differences!

Website: poki.com

