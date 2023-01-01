Burnin' Rubber 5 XS is a racing game where you try to come in first place by leaving your opponents behind by all means necessary. Either speed up and make them eat your dust, or use your upgradeable car weapons to make them bite the dust! Collect the dollar signs on the track and later spend them on powerful customization options and grow your vehicle power. Do you have what it takes to be the best racer in town? Play Burnin' Rubber 5 XS and find out!Drive - WASD or Arrow Keys Fire - Z Rocket - X Drift - ShiftBurnin’ Rubber 5 XS is developed by XFormGames. They are the team behind the amazing racing game Go Kart Go! Ultra!.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Burnin' Rubber 5 XS. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.