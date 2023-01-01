WebCatalogWebCatalog
For epic thrill-seekers and gaming adrenaline junkies, Bike Trials Junkyard brings you the extreme challenge of hardcore track competitions. Ride through each junkyard course on an ATV to gather points and unlock new vehicles, like an epic BMX motorbike. The ATV movements are tricky, as any hard acceleration, stunt, or deceleration could crash your bike. Your objective is a race to the finish lines across 10 courses, each more challenging and obstacle-riddled than the last. The 3D graphics put you IN the game, allowing you to make upgrades to your ATV or motorbike while feeling the adrenaline coursing through your veins.

