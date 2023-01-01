After death, life must go on! Play Afterlife (the game) to see what happens to the protagonist of this game. Ever wanted to play countless fun minigames as a ghost? Afterlife: The Game online is the best way to do it! Make other ghosts laugh, protect the living and find your way in the world as a newly-made spirit. Play Afterlife: The Game on Poki for a chance to influence the living world from beyond the grave! You don’t need to pay the ferryman to play Afterlife: The Game for free.Use your mouse to move. Left click to interact.Afterlife: The Game is a sequel to Life - The Game. Both games are created by Ohmaigawd.

