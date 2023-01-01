WebCatalog

Captain Up

Captain Up

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: captainup.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Captain Up on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.

Website: captainup.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Captain Up. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Interacty

Interacty

interacty.me

Scratcher

Scratcher

scratcher.io

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

Loquiz

Loquiz

loquiz.com

Enrichigo

Enrichigo

enrichigo.com

Brame

Brame

brame.io

Accept Mission

Accept Mission

acceptmission.com

InteractionUP

InteractionUP

web.interactionup.com

Gamify Route

Gamify Route

gamifyroute.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.