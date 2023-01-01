Zendo is an all-in-one software for streamlining selling services, from custom, and productized to subscriptions. It helps entrepreneurs and agencies speed up their internal processes with the help of automation. Create your own workflows, automatically generate invoices, and boast a professional-looking Service Catalog, where your clients can easily make a purchase. It's a simple and elegant solution that instead of a dashboard, proposes a chat as a center of operations, where each new client's request creates a conversation thread. It's where you send quotes, invoices, payments, and messages. Forget about switching between tabs or apps entirely and do everything in one place. Zendo can be made your own with a variety of white-label options, from custom domain to branded colors and even your own, personalized chatbot! Gather your team and make your business thrive in this easy-to-use, intuitive software.

Website: getzendo.io

