XMind
xmind.works
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the XMind app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Your Favorite Mind Toolbox, Now Open on the Web. XMind web edition, running in any modern browsers. It connects to your Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive. Read, edit, and create mind maps at anytime, anywhere.
Website: xmind.works
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to XMind. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.