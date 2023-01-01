Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentive for performance and behaviors that are mapped to company values. Some of Workhuman's customers include Symantec, Intuit, JetBlue, Cisco and InterContinental Hotels Group. In February 2019, the company changed its name from Globoforce to Workhuman.

Website: cloud.workhuman.com

