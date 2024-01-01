Wordly
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: wordly.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Wordly on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AI Translation and Captioning Make meetings & events more inclusive, accessible, and engaging. Live Two-way Translation for 50+ Languages Listen to Audio or Read Text In-person, Virtual, Webinar, & Video Formats High Quality, Easy Setup, Very Affordable Over 2 Million Users | Rated #1 on G2
Website: wordly.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wordly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.