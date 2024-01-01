WebCatalog

Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MCN businesses are supported by Wizdeo Analytics (analytics.wizdeo.com), a proprietary big data tool that tracks and analyzes over 700K channels worldwide, including 17K brand channels, 55M videos, 40M users. Wizdeo Analytics provides creators and brands with automatic and personalized suggestions to further develop their channel’s audience and benchmark the competition: YouTube market share, top influencers, and the best ad campaigns. Wizdeo Analytics also matches Youtube creators to Brands'​ needs for specific brand content campaigns and allows them to target through influencers’ audiences the most profitable segments of their audiences.

Productivity
Other Social Media Software

