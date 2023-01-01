Whoogle
github.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Whoogle app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Get Google search results, but without any ads, javascript, AMP links, cookies, or IP address tracking. Easily deployable in one click as a Docker app, and customizable with a single config file. Quick and simple to implement as a primary search engine replacement on both desktop and mobile.
Website: github.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Whoogle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Google Ads
ads.google.com
Revealbot
revealbot.com
Mojeek
mojeek.com
Google Collections
google.com
Surfshark Search
search.surfshark.com
Disroot Search
search.disroot.org
Google My Ad Center
myadcenter.google.com
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
Google Programmable Search Engine
programmablesearchengine.google.com
Whoer
whoer.net
CENTPAGE
centpage.com
Portals.co
portals.co