VoIP Business is offering the services of the cloud based system and it is available all across the globe. It is offering the feature of call forwarding in VoIP internet calling using just one network to transmit data and voice. Using one network rather than two reduces the call charges for the customers. Internet calls have a wide range of several other features include video calling, call forwarding and conference calling.

Website: voipbusiness.com

