Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that find ether interesting or useful, share that content on your social media accounts to earn credits. you can then use those credits to submit your own content to be shared.

Website: viralcontentbee.com

