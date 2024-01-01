VCAT.AI is an automatic marketing video maker, AI-based SaaS solution. Produces marketing videos only with Product URL just in 1 min. Not only dozens of short-form marketing videos but also banner images in every size simultaneously. VCAT.AI launched the beta last year and is growing rapidly. We've demonstrated our growth potential by securing long-term partnerships across various industries and integrating with multiple platforms within just one year of launching. We're now preparing to expand globally based on the needs of our CES partners. Preparing for the generative video AI solution which produces videos&images with just one click or text.

Website: vcat.ai

