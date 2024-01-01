Questgen is an AI quiz generator to generate various kinds of assessments like Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), MCQs with multiple correct answers, True/False Questions, Fill-in-the-blanks, Higher-Order Questions, Match-the-following Questions and Bloom's taxonomy quizzes, etc. in one click. You can edit and make modifications to the generated worksheet before exporting it in many of the available formats like PDF, QTI, Moodle XML, CSV, text, etc.

Website: questgen.ai

