Brex for D2C Brands and Content Creators in Indonesia. UpBanx is Brex for D2C brands and content creators in Indonesia. We help our customers open a high-yield business account, get financing, manage transactions, and launch Web3 projects, all in one place. There are over 700k D2C brands and content creators in Indonesia. If we serve all of them, that is a $14b/year market opportunity.

Website: upbanx.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to UpBanx. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.