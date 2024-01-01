UpBanx
Website: upbanx.com
Brex for D2C Brands and Content Creators in Indonesia. UpBanx is Brex for D2C brands and content creators in Indonesia. We help our customers open a high-yield business account, get financing, manage transactions, and launch Web3 projects, all in one place. There are over 700k D2C brands and content creators in Indonesia. If we serve all of them, that is a $14b/year market opportunity.
