Website: ubiquitousinfluence.com

Ubiquitous unlocks influencer marketing for the biggest brands in the world with a heavy focus on TikTok. We are a full-service solution built with mature data infrastructure that utilizes predictive analytics and machine learning to optimize influencer marketing strategy on top of our world class strategy and execution team. Whether you're focused on brand awareness, improving social presence through creator-led organic content creation, or developing a direct growth strategy, we've got you covered. We've worked with brands and marketing agencies of all sizes - including Lyft, Disney, American Eagle, Netflix, FabFitFun, and 200+ others. We believe that brands need more than just self-service software to efficiently utilize the fastest growing marketing vertical, which is why we use incredible marketers layered on top of the most mature data infrastructure in the space to solve any influencer marketing challenge.

Categories:

Business
Influencer Marketing Platforms

Website: ubiquitousinfluence.com

