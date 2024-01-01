Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Twinkl

Twinkl

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: twinkl.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Twinkl on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Trusted by teaching communities worldwide, Twinkl provides instant access to over 600,000 teacher-created resources including worksheets, display materials, entire schemes of work, lesson planning and assessment materials right through to online educational games, augmented reality and so much more!

Website: twinkl.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Twinkl. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Education CoPilot

Education CoPilot

educationcopilot.com

PBS LearningMedia

PBS LearningMedia

pbslearningmedia.org

Dugga

Dugga

dugga.com

HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE

vive.com

Education.com

Education.com

education.com

Locly

Locly

locly.com

Locaboo

Locaboo

locaboo.com

USDZ

USDZ

usdz.app

Zoho Lens

Zoho Lens

zoho.com

Liveworksheets

Liveworksheets

liveworksheets.com

Perlego

Perlego

perlego.com

Khan Academy

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.