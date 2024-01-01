Switchbar is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount! Check it out!

Website: triply.co

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Triply on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Triply (Formerly Tripitaca) is the operating system for travel businesses in Africa. We eliminate operational chaos by unifying payments, Invoicing, payroll, accounting, operations, and more into a single platform allowing travel businesses to execute and sell more efficiently.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Triply. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

