WebCatalog
Trinkerr

Trinkerr

trinkerr.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Trinkerr on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stop trackers from accessing your personal data, and speed up websites.

Discover everything about the stock market on Trinkerr, India’s best learning platform for trading and investing. Our mission is to educate and empower the next 100 million investors in the country.

Website: trinkerr.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Trinkerr. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities

hdfcsec.com

Guidely

Guidely

guidely.in

Multipie

Multipie

multipie.co

Swissquote

Swissquote

swissquote.com

Kortext

Kortext

kortext.com

Dhan

Dhan

dhan.co

TYKR

TYKR

tykr.pro

Coinrule

Coinrule

coinrule.com

TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade

tdameritrade.com

Trendlyne

Trendlyne

trendlyne.com

Smart Wealth Pro

Smart Wealth Pro

smartwealthpro.com

3Commas

3Commas

3commas.io

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy