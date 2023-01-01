Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Swissquote on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Discover Swissquote, the Swiss leader in online banking. Start trading stocks, cryptos, Forex and CFDs, and learn about our investing and banking services.

Website: swissquote.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Swissquote. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.