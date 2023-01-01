Enhance your experience with the desktop app for TRIGGERcmd Web on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

TRIGGERcmd is a cloud service that allows you to securely and remotely run commands on your computers. Your commands could install updates, open your garage, run a script, or anything else you decide. There are many ways to trigger your commands, including IFTTT, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Zapier.

Website: triggercmd.com

