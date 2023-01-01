Trek Medics mission is to give every community around the globe access to life-saving technology. Trek Medics International develops innovative mobile technologies to ensure communities can send the right responder to the right location at the right time. We do this primarily through Beacon, a reliable and cost-effective dispatch solution for responder organizations.

Website: trekmedics.org

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Trek Medics International. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.