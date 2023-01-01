Transformify Employer
transformify.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Transformify Employer on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: transformify.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Transformify Employer. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Transformify Job Seeker
transformify.org
todo.vu
todo.vu
WorkMarket
workmarket.com
EspritBooks
accounts.espritbooks.com
Planfix
planfix.com
Dolibarr
doli.cosmeyer.com
aXcelerate
app.axcelerate.com
Kaiten
passport.kaiten.io
Rymotely
rymotely.co
PASconcept
app.pasconcept.com
Procurehere
app.procurehere.com
Sorted
app.getsorted.de