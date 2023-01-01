Sorted
app.getsorted.de
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sorted on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.
Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!
Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.
Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.
Website: getsorted.de
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sorted. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Tasklog
tasklog.app
Channel
app.usechannel.com
Practo
practo.com
Transformify Employer
transformify.org
Transformify Job Seeker
transformify.org
TaxAct
taxact.com
Hellotax
app.hellotax.com
JuanTax
app.juan.tax
Sprintax
sprintax.com
Sorted Agent
tenancy-ui.prodau.sortedservices.com
Sorted Trade
trade-ui.prodau.sortedservices.com
ExamFear
examfear.com