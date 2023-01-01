WebCatalog
Sorted

Sorted

app.getsorted.de

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Sorted on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Sorted helps you to easily prepare and submit your tax reports, significantly cutting your costs for an accountant. Sorted was built specifically for freelancers, and has all the guidance a freelancer needs to prepare the tax reports. Sorted connects you with certified tax advisors on the platform if you need professional help or guidance. You can schedule a call / video call with a tax advisor or ask your question via chat.

Website: getsorted.de

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sorted. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Tasklog

Tasklog

tasklog.app

Channel

Channel

app.usechannel.com

Practo

Practo

practo.com

Transformify Employer

Transformify Employer

transformify.org

Transformify Job Seeker

Transformify Job Seeker

transformify.org

TaxAct

TaxAct

taxact.com

Hellotax

Hellotax

app.hellotax.com

JuanTax

JuanTax

app.juan.tax

Sprintax

Sprintax

sprintax.com

Sorted Agent

Sorted Agent

tenancy-ui.prodau.sortedservices.com

Sorted Trade

Sorted Trade

trade-ui.prodau.sortedservices.com

ExamFear

ExamFear

examfear.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy