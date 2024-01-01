Torpago

Torpago

Torpago is a financial services & spend management platform on a mission to disrupt traditional corporate credit cards and modernize spend management for businesses of all sizes. Torpago empowers companies with simple and easy solutions that grant more extensive control and transparency of company spend. Launched in 2020, the Torpago cards and software enable thousands of businesses to better manage spend.
Categories:
Finance
Expense Management Software

