Bento is a card-based spend management platform for SMBs providing operational control, visibility, and insights on business expenses. Bento’s financial operating platform enables businesses to issue physical and virtual payment credentials to people and systems without introducing risk while providing companies unprecedented control and visibility over their B2B expenses and company spend. Open APIs, and White Label partnerships extend these control and management benefits to automate payments well beyond expenses alone. Our mission is to provide businesses with a powerful financial operating platform so they can further their vision, empower their employees and create value for their customers.

Website: bentoforbusiness.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bento for Business. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.