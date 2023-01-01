Tixologi
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: tixologi.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tixologi on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Tixologi is blockchain-based ticketing software that puts event producers, venues and teams in control of their ticketing. Tixologi allows event producers to capture new revenue sources from secondary and collectible sales, understand all their ticket holders not just their ticket buyers, eliminate fraudulent tickets and engage their fans on a deeper level.
Categories:
Website: tixologi.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tixologi. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.