Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for The Webby Awards on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet.

Website: webbyawards.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to The Webby Awards. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.