WebCatalog
TechURLs

TechURLs

techurls.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for TechURLs on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Read tech news from the most popular tech websites in one place.

Website: techurls.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to TechURLs. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Feedspot

Feedspot

feedspot.com

Diply

Diply

diply.com

GoLoud

GoLoud

goloudplayer.com

daily.dev

daily.dev

daily.dev

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

GreenBii

GreenBii

greenbii.com

Ars Technica

Ars Technica

arstechnica.com

GistReader

GistReader

gistreader.com

PressReader

PressReader

pressreader.com

Upstract

Upstract

upstract.com

WebBites

WebBites

webbites.io

Stuff

Stuff

stuff.co.nz

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy