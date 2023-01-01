Client Relationship Management solution from Taskeo streamlines managing contacts in your company and helps you close more successful deals. With it's advanced functionalities, you can now focus on your best revenue sources. Taskeo's CRM comes with all the standard features your team will love, integrates with external tools and pairs particularly well with Taskeo's email marketing solution.

Website: taskeo.co

