WebCatalog
tamigo

tamigo

tamigo.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for tamigo on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

tamigo is a cloud-based solution that combines scheduling, absence management, performance, employee communication, HR, finance and forecasting and more in ONE solution. Grow your business with us - book a 30-day trial today.

Website: tamigo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to tamigo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Fathom

Fathom

fathomhq.com

Smart Workforce

Smart Workforce

smartworkforce.co.uk

ServiceWorks

ServiceWorks

service.works

When I Work

When I Work


RentPost

RentPost

rentpost.com

Alchemus

Alchemus

alchemus.com

ExcelSeed

ExcelSeed

excelseed.com

Accompa

Accompa

accompa.com

OpusTime

OpusTime

opustime.com

HR Neeti

HR Neeti

hrneeti.com

Bookeo

Bookeo

bookeo.com

Sage HR

Sage HR


    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy