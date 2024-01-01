Top Visitor Behavior Intelligence Software
Visitor behavior intelligence software observes the actions of every visitor within a physical space using various data sources like guest Wi-Fi, people counters, or cameras, thereby tracing individual locations. This empowers physical venues to gain deeper insights into visitor interactions, experiences, and motivations, shedding light on their customer journeys and overall behavior. These solutions can also integrate with social media, customer data platforms, and other external sources like weather applications to offer a comprehensive understanding of visitor experiences. Once linked to these data streams, visitor behavior intelligence software furnishes brick-and-mortar establishments with insights akin to those e-commerce platforms derive from monitoring website visitors. These tools present analytics dashboards to discern visit frequency per individual, demographic details, and foot traffic patterns, facilitating venue layout optimization and comprehension of factors that influence visitor behavior. The dashboard might feature heat maps illustrating visitor concentrations and the ability to segment charts and graphs based on specific demographic criteria.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai provides you with the story behind any location. Placer.ai's foot-traffic data lets you measure visitation, view trends, benchmark the competition, discover new audiences and find & win the ideal tenant or property. Retailers, CRE professionals, CPG companies, investors & municipalities re...
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor ...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Dayta AI
dayta.ai
Transform your business challenges into opportunities with Artificial Intelligence delivered into any part of your business with ease.
VisitorAPI
visitorapi.com
Get website visitor IP, location, currencies, languages, and device data with a fast API. Start your free developer plan or pay-as-you-go plan today.
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Bloom Intelligence
bloomintelligence.com
RESTAURANT MARKETING PLATFORM CDP to collect, clean, and centralize guest data. AI-powered marketing automation and reputation management to fuel faster, more efficient growth.
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Raydiant
raydiant.com
Our plug-and-play hardware and cloud-based, intuitive enterprise-ready platform interface (with a marketplace of over 100 apps) can be accessed from anywhere, with secure software that boasts 99.9% uptime and protection from cybersecurity risks. Control and manage the content that plays on your scre...