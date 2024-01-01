App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Software Testing Tools
Software testing software equips development teams with the methods and tools necessary to evaluate the quality of their software development and enhancement projects. These tools help teams determine if the software is usable, performs correctly, meets their goals, and complies with overall requirements. Additionally, software testing tools often include test management solutions like bug tracking and project management software. Some solutions offer features that enhance collaboration between software testers and developers. To track testing activities and analyze results, most solutions provide reporting and dashboards with predefined metrics and KPIs. Integration with other testing tools or development solutions is also a key feature. This integration supports other essential activities in the development lifecycle, such as build automation, continuous delivery, and continuous deployment.
Submit New App
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
UserTesting
usertesting.com
UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feed...
BrowserStack
browserstack.com
BrowserStack is a cloud web and mobile testing platform that enables developers to test their websites and mobile applications across on-demand browsers, operating systems and real mobile devices, without requiring users to install or maintain an internal lab of virtual machines, devices or emulator...
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experie...
Qase
qase.io
Qase is a modern test management tool built for QA and Dev teams with a modern and simple interface and powerful features. That's why thousands of organizations from all over the world are switching to Qase. It is an all-in-one test management solution. It includes test case management, defect manag...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Discover your visitors issues and doubts with a better user testing tool. The only user testing tool that requires no subscription or monthly fees to get unlimited access to all features, with no hidden upgrade fees. Get better insights from our panel of high quality testers. Unlimited users, unlimi...
Sauce Labs
saucelabs.com
In a world that relies on code, Sauce Labs strives to make it work for everyone, everywhere and every time. This is digital confidence. Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that gives companies confidence to deliver a trusted digital brand experience to...
Browserling
browserling.com
Browserling is a web-based solution for quickly cross-browser test the websites in all the most popular browsers.
TestProject
testproject.io
TestProject is the world's first 100% free test automation platform for Web, Android, iOS and API testing, trusted by over 150,000 users in the testing community. TestProject helps testers and developers ensure quality with speed, by eliminating maintenance & setup hassles and empowering Selenium & ...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
LambdaTest
app.lambdatest.com
LambdaTest is a leading digital experience testing cloud that helps developers and testers ship code faster. With over 10,000 enterprise customers and over 2,000,000 users spanning 130 countries, developers and testers depend on LambdaTest to accelerate their quality assurance process and deliver pr...
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UserZoom (Now part of UserTesting), empowers Design, Research, Product, and Marketing teams to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Whether you need to inform quick design iterations or democratize UX research across global teams, UserZoom’s products and services can help you quick...
Rainforest QA
rainforestqa.com
Rainforest QA is a no-code test automation platform powered by AI. It optionally includes a test automation service to take test creation and maintenance completely off your team’s plate — for less than a quarter of the cost of hiring a QA engineer. Talk to us about customizing a plan to fit your ne...
Loadster
loadster.app
Loadster is a cloud-hybrid load testing solution for high-performance websites and applications. Load test your sites to find bottlenecks, improve stability, and optimize user experience.
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing is a crowdtesting solution that enables QA, product, UX, engineering, localization and digital teams to test their product and experience in over 189 countries with 90,000+ professionally vetted professionals who test using real devices in real environments on hundreds of device c...
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Userlytics is a full featured state of the art user experience research platform with a global participant group of almost 2 million panelists. Since 2009, Userlytics has been helping enterprises and agencies improve the user and customer experience of their websites, apps and prototypes. With a sca...
Waldo
waldo.com
Waldo is accelerating the product innovation process for mobile developers. Mobile applications everywhere struggle with buggy features and app crashes that create a poor user experience. Waldo’s proprietary technology enables engineering teams to catch and fix bugs early in the development lifecycl...
Reflect
reflect.run
Reflect provides the fastest workflow for creating automated end-to-end tests for your web application. To create a test in Reflect, we spin up an instrumented browser session in our cloud and screen share that with you within our web application. This approach lets us completely control the test en...
JunoOne
juno.one
Work with juno.one! Explore work efficiency like never before. juno.one is the 1st class ADLM solution for software development companies, software delivery companies and software integrators, worldwide. Within 30 days free trial version you can create all kinds of projects, oversee the proper manag...
Testsigma
testsigma.com
Testsigma is an AI-driven test automation tool which offers a low-code approach, enabling the creation of tests in plain English. This test automation platform is described as stable and reliable, and is claimed to significantly reduce test flakiness. Platform features include web application, mobi...
Mailosaur
mailosaur.com
Mailosaur is the communication-testing platform businesses use to capture, test, design and analyze email and SMS messages. Ensuring every message your business sends looks, feels, and works exactly how you planned. Quickly create automated tests that cover your most critical communications, from ac...
Userback
userback.io
Introducing Userback, the leading user research platform for small teams looking to understand users and build better products. With Userback, you can collect metadata-enriched visual feedback and gain deep insights into your user's sentiment and behavior with in-app surveys like NPS, CES, and CSAT ...
Endtest
endtest.io
Building, maintaining, and executing tests can be complex and time consuming. The Endtest low-code platform allows anyone on your team to build high coverage tests for web and mobile apps without advanced QA engineering experience.
CodiumAI
codium.ai
Generating meaningful tests for busy devs With CodiumAI, you get non-trivial tests (and trivial, too!) suggested right inside your IDE, so you can code smart, create more value, and stay confident when you push. Code, as you meant it.
Testomat.io
testomat.io
Testomat.io is a new-gen Test Management System at first for automated tests. This is a powerful solution to sync your automated and manual tests in one place and effectively collaborate with the team. It makes testing activities completely visible and transparent for all teammates Dev, PM, BA. It f...
Autify
autify.com
Autify empowers anyone to automate E2E tests for web and mobile applications by simply recording their interactions by its Chrome extension, then run these tests automatically on a variety of PC and mobile browsers, including real devices. While typically maintenance of E2E tests can be challenging,...
Momentum Suite
momentumsuite.com
Cross Platform E2E Software Testing Solution. We are creating a playground that will allow you to focus more on usability rather than facing manual and individual testing efforts.
Bird Eats Bug
birdeatsbug.com
Bird is a Swiss army knife of screen capture tools. Making it super easy to record screen, mic, camera, take screenshots, show instant replays. It's way faster than writing certain emails and calling a meeting. We also built team-specific features, like technical log capture for reporting bugs, file...
RemotiveLabs
remotivelabs.com
A simpler way to prototype, test, and build vehicle software! RemotiveLabs reduces complexities in automotive software development, facilitates hardware abstraction and offers more flexible environment compared to the legacy tooling with domain specific languages and locked-in processes. - Use the p...
Beta Testing
betatesting.com
BetaTesting provides real-world testing services with a community of over 200,000 users around the world. Our platform lets startups & large companies design tests to collect feedback, bug reports, usability videos, and real-world user data over single-session or multi-week iterations. Our team also...
TestCaseLab
testcaselab.com
TestCaseLab is a cutting-edge web tool for manual QA engineers. Easily manage your test cases and integrate them with bug trackers in one single place!
Original Software
originalsoftware.com
Our enterprise testing platform is trusted by hundreds of companies in lowering risk from bugs and failed updates and saving up to 60% in time spent testing. Step into the future with a single, powerful platform to manage, capture and automate your testing across your ERP and entire tech stack. On-p...
Testpad
testpad.com
Testpad is a beautifully simple test case management tool that reinvents manual testing with an efficient checklist approach. More convenient than spreadsheets. More agile than heavyweight case management. Spend less time writing, more time actually testing.
Testkube
testkube.io
Testkube is a test orchestration platform that provides a single pane of glass for all your testing tools and test definitions, triggering, scaling and reporting. The results is higher build quality, lower costs, and faster time to market. Testkube is for medium and large enterprises building cloud ...
Functionize
functionize.com
Functionize delivers an intelligent testing platform that incorporates AI and machine learning technologies to automate the painstaking software testing process. We work with teams of all sizes and skill sets to improve test creation, eliminate test flakiness and accelerate releases with elastic sca...
Testuff
testuff.com
Testuff is a provider of SaaS-based Test Management service for managing and executing manual and automated software tests and for reporting defects.
TestGrid
testgrid.io
Test Infrastructure & End-to-End Testing Cloud TestGrid offers secure & scalable test infrastructure, hosting real mobile devices and browsers on cloud or on-premise. With TestGrid, users can also perform end-to-end test automation, including AI-powered codeless testing, mobile app, cross-browser, v...
Kobiton
kobiton.com
Kobiton is the leading mobile application testing platform for enterprises so they can deliver impeccable mobile experiences to their customers. Kobiton’s flexible device lab management and AI driven intelligent quality suite is used by over 60,000 developers and testers worldwide to deliver the mos...
ProdPerfect
prodperfect.com
ProdPerfect is the first autonomous, end-to-end (E2E) regression testing solution that continuously builds, maintains, and evolves E2E test suites via data-driven, machine-led analysis of live user behavior data. It is the only fully-managed solution that addresses critical test coverage gaps, elimi...
BugBug
bugbug.io
BugBug is a low-code test automation solution for QA, testers, developers, and product managers. It offers complete automatization of end-to-end testing for websites and web applications. The tool enables users to automate regression tests and reduce costs usually associated with IT infrastructure. ...
KTern.AI
ktern.com
KTern.AI is an SAP Spotlight Partner with the vision to inspire and democratize SAP centric Digital Transformation as a Service (DXaaS). With the DXaaS Automation Platform, KTern.AI ensures success in SAP investments for enterprise customers & partners. KTern.AI is a global leader in offering cognit...
Loadmill
loadmill.com
Simplify Test Automation with AI API-Driven Approach: Redefining Web, Mobile, and Load Testing. AN END-TO-END SOLUTION Harnessing AI Across Test Automation Lifecycle Loadmill is the perfect solution for test automation. Our platform eliminates the need for physical devices, making the process more e...
HeadSpin
headspin.io
HeadSpin is the world’s first Digital Experience AI Platform that combines cloud-hosted and on-prem global device infrastructure, test automation, and ML-driven performance & quality of experience analytics for mobile, web, audio, and video. HeadSpin empowers engineering, QA, operations, and product...
TestLodge
testlodge.com
A user-friendly, productive online test case management tool to manage your testing efforts in a simple, streamlined way. Effortless to use, TestLodge allows QA teams to easily manage their test cases and test runs. With a choice of many leading issue tracker integrations, you can automatically rais...
Cucumber
cucumber.io
Cucumber merges specification and test documentation into one cohesive whole.
QA Touch
qatouch.com
QA Touch is a sophisticated test management tool for QA teams all around the world. We believe in making your work easy and providing everything you need on one platform. With our all-inclusive Test Case Management tool, expediting testing and projects will be a piece of cake. QA Touch offers a natu...
mabl
mabl.com
mabl is the unified, AI-powered test automation platform that empowers teams to ensure the quality and intent of their most innovative features, including those powered by generative AI. With comprehensive testing for web, mobile, API, accessibility, and performance, mabl provides the reliable found...
TestQuality
testquality.com
TestQuality is a modern test management tool built by dev and QA experts, boosting testing approaches like shift-left, BDD, TDD/ATDD, and continuous testing. It's fast, user-friendly, robust, and seamlessly integrates with Jira, GitHub, Selenium, Jenkins, and more. TestQuality offers: - Web-based te...
Applitools
applitools.com
Applitools is a test automation platform that uses AI to help teams ship flawless digital experiences without the hassle of the traditional testing practices. With Applitools Eyes and our next-gen testing cloud, Ultrafast Grid, developers and QA engineers can run tests to quickly validate frontend f...
Cyara
cyara.com
The award-winning Cyara CX Assurance Platform helps companies accelerate customer experience development, increase quality across all digital and voice channels, and assure customer journeys end-to-end. The Cyara Platform supports the entire software development lifecycle for customer experience, fr...
Perfecto
perfecto.io
Perfecto by Perforce is the web and mobile app testing platform most trusted in the industry. Patchwork testing strategies are a thing of the past because with Perfecto, users enjoy a seamless, end-to-end testing experience from anywhere in the world. Leverage the enterprise-grade cloud to test on r...
Cypress
cypress.io
Cypress is a front end automated testing tool, created for the modern web. It provides better, faster, and more reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser. Built on an entirely new architecture, Cypress runs in the same run-loop as the application being tested - and it works on any front-e...
Kualitee
kualitee.com
Kualitee is an AI powered, test management platform that helps teams streamline their testing processes and deliver high-quality software faster. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including test case management, test execution, defect management, and reporting and analytics. It's Gen AI e...
Test IO
test.io
For more than a decade, Test IO has been a trusted testing partner for hundreds of iconic brands – tightly collaborating to deliver exceptional product experiences to customers around the globe - while also creating professional opportunities for the more than 400k (and growing!) diverse members of ...
Testlio
testlio.com
Testlio is a global software testing company with proven solutions in manual testing, test automation, and fused software testing. Our unique approach to testing combines humans and machines to help digital innovators deliver quality products at scale. In any location. On any device. In any language...
QA Wolf
qawolf.com
QA Wolf builds automated end-to-end tests for 80% of your user flows in just 4 months, maintains them 24-hours a day, and provides unlimited parallel test runs on our infrastructure. Did we mention that we guarantee zero flakes? We do that too. Start with a 90-day pilot that includes: A comprehensiv...
Tuskr
tuskr.app
Tuskr is a modern cloud-based test management software offering a range of features to enhance your testing processes. Write expressive test cases with rich text, tables, and screenshots. Conduct flexible test runs using all or a subset of your test cases. Seamlessly integrate with your chat and iss...
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...