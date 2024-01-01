Top Landing Page Builders
Landing page builders empower individuals without technical expertise to launch web pages crafted to guide visitors toward a specific conversion objective. Typically tailored to prompt visitors to take a singular action, such as subscribing to a newsletter, opting for a free trial, or registering for a subscription service, these pages facilitate easy testing of prototypes by non-developers. By doing so, organizations can gauge the impact and response of their audience, including buyers and website visitors. Crucial to an organization's marketing strategies, landing page builders grant marketers the ability to design, tweak, and publish web experiences autonomously, without relying on IT or developers. These builders seamlessly integrate into existing web development infrastructure and web content management systems, ensuring a cohesive web experience. Additionally, they can be harmoniously linked with digital analytics solutions to monitor visitor behavior on landing pages.
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow, Inc. is an American company, based in San Francisco, that provides software as a service for website building and hosting. Their online visual editor platform allows users to design, build, and launch websites.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Wix
wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. (Hebrew: וויקס.קום) is an Israeli software company, providing cloud-based web development services. It allows users to create HTML5 websites and mobile sites through the use of online drag and drop tools. Along with its headquarters and other offices in Israel, Wix also has offices in ...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an American marketing automation platform and email marketing service. The platform is the trading name of its operator, Rocket Science Group, an American company founded in 2001 by Ben Chestnut and Mark Armstrong, with Dan Kurzius joining at a later date. "Mailchimp, named after their ...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized business and is based in Chicago, Illinois. The company offers software for customer experience automation (CXA), which combines the email marketing, marketing automation, sales automation, and CRM categories.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips....
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Plasmic
plasmic.app
The visual builder for your tech stack. Create stunning visual content and pages, seamlessly integrating no-code into your codebase. Unblock your teams and ship lightning fast.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our cust...
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay off...
Builder.io
builder.io
Drag and drop on your tech stack Eliminate long delays, missed deadlines, and rigid CMS templates. Visually build and optimize web and mobile experiences on your existing sites and apps to speed up your build-measure-learn cycles and drive growth, faster.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: - Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful ...
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Dorik
dorik.com
Build Beautiful Websites Without Code! Flexible & easy-to-use nocode website builder with 130+ UI Components and beautiful templates. Save time and money on building your next website.
Swipe Pages
swipepages.com
Capture more leads & increase conversion rate using mobile first AMP landing pages. Feature packed landing page builder trusted by 7500+ marketers.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15...
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just...
Pagemaker
pagemaker.io
Pagemaker.io is world's first landing page editor for eCommerce. Create stunning landing pages in mins and explore our large set of Templates, modules, layouts and editing options.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Brizy Cloud
brizy.cloud
The easiest way to create highly converting sales landing pages, lead generation and marketing landing pages for your business or your clients.
Acumbamail
acumbamail.com
Easily send email and SMS campaigns and boost your business. Marketing should not be complicated to get great performance. With a single tool you can manage your email campaigns, SMS, landing pages and much more.
Taplink
taplink.at
Taplink helps you create a high-converting landing page for your business on Instagram in 10 minutes. Use numerous marketing features to increase your sales
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Unlock the power of direct connections. Flowcode is the #1 trusted QR provider for instant conversions and real-time data. We offer offline to online tools such as first-party data collection, next generation geo-reporting data, mobile-first landing pages and API integrations.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marke...
Instapage
instapage.com
Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.
Phonesites
phonesites.com
Turn more of your visitors into customers. Easily build websites, landing pages, surveys, pop-ups, and digital business cards in just 10 minutes. All right from your phone!
Ontraport
ontraport.com
Ontraport is a no-code business software that empowers service businesses to systemize and scale. Ontraport manages and automates the entire buying cycle, resulting in faster growth while freeing up business owners and teams to deliver more customer value. Ontraport’s full set of marketing, sales an...
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Work smarter, not harder, to ignite customer relationships. Benchmark Email makes it easy to create and send emails that keep you in touch with your audience. Try Benchmark Email with a Free account. CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An...
LightFunnels
lightfunnels.com
Lightfunnels is a cloud-based funnel builder website that helps you to convert clicks into leads and sales. In Lightfunnels, you can sell digital and physical products, set up upsell and downsell, split test different landing pages, build your email list, sign up for webinars, and online courses. Li...
BlueCamroo
bluecamroo.com
BlueCamroo is a SaaS Business Management Platform that combines many essential services for companies in a single, easily adoptable, and affordable solution. Designed specifically for SMBs, it offers them the scope and whole-business approach of larger enterprise level systems, yet delivered in a mu...
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
Grapedrop
grapedrop.com
Grapedrop is a powerful website and landing page no-code builder, allowing you to build highly converting web projects with an easy-to-use builder. Great for lead generation, selling products, portfolios, events, and more.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms:...
RevSites
revsites.com
RevSites is a landing page builder that makes it easy to do what a traditional website can’t. Engage with your audience, collect leads, turn browsers into buyers and build your revenue.
Onepage
onepage.io
The website-building tool you'll enjoy using. It helps to build Websites, Landing-pages, Linktree's, Quizzes swiftly. Then connect them together, all with one tool. Focused on productivity and UX aspects, it's supplied with hotkeys, command-line and remarkably fast software-performance.
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage...
GreatPages
greatpages.com.br
Create absurdly fast and optimized pages, convert your visitors and grow your business with the most powerful landing page creator on the market.
Unicorn Platform
unicornplatform.com
Unicorn Platform is a simple landing page builder for tech startups. Over 5,000 of talented founders and marketers from SaaS, mobile apps, desktop apps and tech products use our magic to build a website for their project.
Moosend
moosend.com
The Easiest Email Marketing and Automation Software. Moosend is the simplest and most modern solution to deliver email marketing and automation experiences that drive real revenue growth.
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing c...
LanderLab
landerlab.io
No coding, no server skills needed! With LanderLab, you can create, edit, and publish beautiful and responsive landing pages that convert more in a matter of clicks. Chose from a rich collection of ready to use templates or import your existing landing page. Customize images, headlines, call to acti...
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
Morphic
getmorphic.com
Morphic is a no-code SaaS platform that automates agency website design and development services, marketing material design, brand style guide and company-specific guidance. Our users save time and money by empowering anyone with the brand's vision in mind to build and manage a top quality, bespoke ...
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is the all-in-one business platform for experienced creators, coaches, and experts to monetize their knowledge and services online. The platform includes everything you need to market and sell digital products–like email marketing, membership sites, pages, and checkouts. Forecast, automate, a...
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
Landingi
landingi.com
The platform offers multiple solutions to support marketers at every step of marketing campaign creation using landing pages: from design, through the campaign's launch, integration, optimization, to conversion. Landingi platform has an incredibly intuitive, pixel-perfect drag & drop editor where yo...
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
A scalable campaign creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. Knak Enterprise enables efficient collaboration across global, decentralized marketing teams, while maintaining brand control. Empower your people to create beautiful emails and landing pages in minutes, with no coding required.
Limey
limey.io
Create beautiful one-page websites in minutes. Connect with your audience, capture leads, and export them.
TierPeak
tierpeak.com
All-In-One Sales & Marketing Platform for SMB's. All-in-one marketing and sales platform for SMBs.
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo makes it easy to draw winners for the contests, giveaways or raffles, create beautiful landing page, create event registration page, showcase contest during the event, pick winner from the social network.