Top Internal Communications Software - United States

Internal communications software, often referred to as business messaging software, offers instant messaging platforms for both direct and group communication within an organization. These tools are designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling swift interactions among team members. No longer do employees need to send lengthy emails just to get brief replies. Business messaging tools simplify coworker communication, making it as effortless as chatting with friends on social media or via text. Many of these platforms include features like emojis and GIFs to foster genuine and natural conversations in the workplace.
Zoom
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to one of its plans, with the highest allowing up to 1,000 people concurrently, with no time restriction.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a major increase in the use of Zoom and similar products for remote work, distance education, and online social relations.
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft products. Microsoft Teams is a competitor to services such as Slack and is the evolution and upgrade path from Microsoft Skype for Business.Microsoft announced Teams at an event in New York, and launched the service worldwide on March 14, 2017. It was created during an internal hackathon at the company Headquarters, and is currently led by Brian MacDonald, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile-first workforce management app featuring a robust set of tools designed to help organizations with deskless teams improve communication, retain staff, and drive operational efficiency. Connecteam allows managers to put their business processes on autopilot and focus on business growth while also freeing up employees to be more productive, professional, and satisfied. Save time and increase productivity with mobile-first custom checklists, forms, and reports; Schedule shifts and track work hours with GPS time clock; Simplify employee communication, enhance professional skills, manage daily tasks and so much more, all in one app. Ensure a secure and easy login for system admins with Active Directory Single Sign-On (SSO).
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first commercial application was Basecamp, followed by Backpack, Campfire, and Highrise. The open source web application framework Ruby on Rails was initially created for internal use at 37signals, before being publicly released in 2004.In February 2014, the company adopted a new strategy, focusing entirely on its flagship product, the software package also named Basecamp, and renaming the company from 37signals to Basecamp. Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson have published several books under the 37signals name.
Podbean
podbean.com
Starting a podcast exactly the way you want. With Podbean, you get the whole package - reliable podcast hosting, unlimited storage and bandwidth, promotional tools, podcast advertising and premium content. Over 180 thousand people choose Podbean to create their stunning podcasts. Podbean is a podcast publishing and monetization service, providing free and premium hosting packages for individuals and businesses. Podbean offers a user-friendly interface that integrates publishing, management, syndication and analysis tools into an easy-to-use podcasting package. This web-based system allows users to publish, manage and promote podcasts in a point-and-click, blog-like environment, requiring minimal technical knowledge. Podbean’s share and embed tools make it easy for publishers to integrate podcasts into their own websites, blogs and social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, YouTube and WordPress. The Podbean app is one of the most popular podcast apps for iOS and Android, and can also be used to play podcasts via Amazon Alexa. It’s a great option for podcast audiences to enjoy their favorite podcasts anywhere, anytime. Podcasters can also record and publish right from the Podbean app.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve your team's overall productivity and, in turn, impacts the performance of your business positively.
Guru
getguru.com
Enterprise AI Search, Intranet, and Wiki in one platform. Guru lives in tools you already use, so no need to context switch. Find info across any app, have an expert help if you can't find it, and let Guru proactively identify knowledge gaps, duplicate knowledge, and translate it to 100 languages..kind of like a smart friend for you and the rest of your company.
Keeper
keepersecurity.com
Millions of people and thousands of businesses depend on Keeper's password security and management platform to manage, secure and enforce strong passwords across all employee logins, applications and sites. Employees can access Keeper natively on all mobile operating systems, desktops and browsers. With Keeper, your business can auto-generate high-strength passwords, protect sensitive files in an encrypted digital vault, securely share records with teams and seamlessly integrate with SSO, LDAP and 2FA. Start a 14-Day Free Trial now.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is a unified digital workplace solution designed to connect and empower deskless employees through a single, comprehensive platform. This innovative tool caters specifically to frontline teams across various industries, including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. By simplifying operations and enhancing communication, WorkJam improves productivity and efficiency by integrating seamlessly with existing Workforce Management (WFM) systems. The platform serves a diverse target audience, focusing on organizations with a significant number of deskless workers who require effective tools to manage their daily tasks. WorkJam addresses the unique challenges faced by these employees, such as limited access to information and resources, by providing a centralized hub for all their operational needs. This is particularly beneficial in fast-paced environments where timely communication and task management are critical to success. WorkJam encompasses a range of features that cater to the specific needs of frontline workers. The platform includes Task Management for organizing daily responsibilities, Communication tools for real-time updates and collaboration, and Learning and Development resources to facilitate ongoing training. Additionally, the Self-Service functions empower employees to manage their schedules and tasks independently, while the unique open shift marketplace allows for flexible shift swapping and coverage. These features collectively enhance the employee experience, fostering a sense of ownership and engagement among the workforce. By aligning frontline teams with organizational goals, WorkJam streamlines daily operations and boosts overall engagement. The platform not only facilitates better communication and task management but also promotes a culture of continuous learning and development. This holistic approach to workforce management enables organizations to cultivate a happier, more productive frontline workforce, ultimately driving business success and enhancing customer loyalty. Trusted by global brands such as Shell, Starbucks, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, and Woolworths, WorkJam stands out in its category by offering an integrated solution that addresses the specific needs of deskless employees. Its ability to create a connected experience for frontline workers is a key differentiator, making it an invaluable tool for organizations looking to optimize their operations and empower their workforce.
Element
element.io
Element is a secure communications platform built on Matrix: a decentralised and end-to-end encrypted protocol. Bring your teams together, boost productivity and workplace satisfaction, while retaining complete ownership of your data. Element is a leader in the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications report. Easily collaborate with your partners, suppliers or clients with video calls and instant messaging: like email for the 21st century. You can even connect your Slack, MS Teams, WhatsApp accounts. On the other hand Element can be closed for high security environments using secure border and cross domain gateways, and even air-gapped deployments. Being built on Matrix, there is no single point of failure for the network thanks to the decentralised network architecture, making it perfect for mission-critical environments. Please contact us to explore how your business can benefit from Element.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Legion
legion.co
Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform. It enables businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings. <> Improved Planning: -Strategic Insights -Labor Budgeting -Demand Forecasting <> Optimizing Execution: -Labor Optimization -Automated Scheduling -Time and Attendance <> Employee Empowerment: -Frontline Communications -Legion InstantPay -Employee Performance and Rewards
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features for real-time collaboration, project and information management, and even content creation. Offer services under your brand and deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences with white-labeled client portals that centralize communication, project progress tracking, and knowledge management. Use the innovative drag-and-drop document builder to craft interactive super-documents with any file formats and embeds from 2000+ supported integrations. Try Kanban boards, project tracking tools, real-time editing, and more features in FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) team workspaces for productive collaboration. Optimize daily operations with the advanced FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) AI assistant, automate tasks like content creation and translation, get insights to make data-driven decisions, and free time for scaling the business.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform (EXP) that simplifies communication and increases engagement by empowering employees to be heard and helping everyone to feel included, no matter where they work. The platform unifies employee communications, engagement, intranet, and measurement features into one modern employee app that captures the heartbeat of the organization and brings its culture to life. Thanks to its simple design, employees can easily use Workvivo to stay informed, engaged, and connected. As a result, company leaders gain better oversight and a direct, unfiltered channel to reach and engage with people and truly feel the company’s pulse and energy. With annual growth of over 200% year-on-year, 3 million+ users across more than 93+ countries, and customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to tech start-ups, Workvivo is on a mission - to elevate everyone’s employee experience.
Nifty
nifty.pm
Nifty is the all-in-one workspace to keep people, projects, & functions aligned across your organization. With chat, tasks, goals, docs, and files all in one place — Nifty lets you focus on work instead of juggling tools. Nifty helps reduce project development cycles and improves team productivity by combining all of the important features of project management into one software. The end result is milestone-driven progress automation that keeps every stakeholder aligned, ensuring organizational goals remain on schedule. Nifty’s software allows you to manage tasks through Kanban, List, and Timeline views. Collaborating on Nifty is natural because each project has an individual discussion thread encouraging projects have a dedicated knowledge-hub. Nifty is built to encourage cross departmental collaboration like no other. With a built-in calendar, Nifty can be integrated with Google, Outlook as well as file and document sharing.
Teamwork
teamwork.com
Teamwork is a world-leading project management platform designed for organizations to freely plan, track, manage, and deliver various complex projects. Trusted by more than 20,000 businesses and 6,000 agencies across the globe. The team continuously works with customers by offering the most advanced product management platform on the market. Whether you are a company owner, team lead, project manager, or individual contributor, Teamwork equips you with all the tools to seamlessly manage daily activities. The app offers the features needed to collaborate with colleagues on projects, maintain a holistic view of workflows, manage tasks, track resources, log time, and, most importantly, deliver projects on time.
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Mattermost
mattermost.com
Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration into a unified platform for agile software development. Founded in 2016, Mattermost’s open source platform powers over 800,000 workspaces worldwide with the support of over 4,000 contributors from across the developer community. The company serves over 800 customers, including European Parliament, NASA, Nasdaq, Samsung, SAP, United States Air Force and Wealthfront, and is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Redpoint, S28 Capital, YC Continuity. To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or integrations. Tens of millions of users in over 150 countries and organizations such as Deutsche Bahn, The US Navy, and Credit Suisse trust Rocket.Chat every day to keep their communications completely private and secure.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is a next-gen intranet that helps teams manage knowledge and internal communications in one unified place. Offering a template-based page builder, as well as integrations and universal search across all company tools, Happeo is easy to use and scale for companies of any size. That's why market leaders like Doctolib, GANT, and Marqeta rely on Happeo to keep their teams informed, aligned, and productive. With adoption rates 3x industry average, Happsters are on a mission to help organizations grow in extraordinary ways.
IRCCloud
irccloud.com
IRCCloud is a modern IRC client that keeps you connected, with none of the baggage. Stay synced and notified wherever you are with our web and mobile apps.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the mobile-first employee experience platform that connects your people, systems, and culture in one super-app. It bridges the digital divide between deskless and desk-based workers, supercharging employee communication and engagement at industry-leading companies like McDonald's, Nokia, Domino’s, JD Sports, RATP Dev, and Stagecoach.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, it will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. With features like task assignment, deadline tracking, and real-time communication, Hive helps thousands of teams all over the world get their work done more efficiently and on time. Use the mobile app to easily view projects, comment on tasks, message teammates, and manage your to-do list. Key features: - Direct & ongoing sync with the desktop app - Create tasks and projects on-the-go - Direct and group chat for ease of communication - Attachments that allow files to be uploaded directly from your phone - Ability to comment and tag teammates directly on action cards - Customize your work experience across your projects Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is the modern intranet that transforms the work experience for all employees – wherever and however they work. Simpplr is the only platform that unifies employee engagement, enablement, and services, leveraging state-of-the-art AI models to deliver a seamless, cohesive, and personalized employee experience. Trusted by 700+ global brands, including Moderna, Snowflake, Splunk, Penske, Eurostar, and AAA, Simpplr customers achieve significant improvement in their employees’ productivity, retention, and overall satisfaction.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Gitter
gitter.im
Gitter is an open-source instant messaging and chat room system for developers and users of GitLab and GitHub repositories. Gitter is provided as software-as-a-service, with a free option providing all basic features and the ability to create a single private chat room, and paid subscription options for individuals and organisations, which allows them to create arbitrary numbers of private chat rooms. Individual chat rooms can be created for individual git repositories on GitHub. Chatroom privacy follows the privacy settings of the associated GitHub repository: thus, a chatroom for a private (i.e. members-only) GitHub repository is also private to those with access to the repository. A graphical badge linking to the chat room can then be placed in the git repository's README file, bringing it to the attention of all users and developers of the project. Users can chat in the chat rooms, or access private chat rooms for repositories they have access to, by logging into Gitter via GitHub (which does not involve sharing the user's GitHub password with Gitter). Gitter is similar to Slack. Like Slack, it automatically logs all messages in the cloud.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting the joy into work and the life into organizations.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch puts the information your team needs right at their fingertips. Stay aligned, collaborate faster, and move work forward with Rewatch.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates chats, workflows, emails, documents, sheets, project management, and meetings in one place. Your team can plan, execute, and sync on work without disruption and focus on what matters to your business.
Zulip
zulip.com
Zulip is a powerful, open source group chat application that combines the immediacy of real-time chat with the productivity benefits of threaded conversations. Zulip is used by open source projects, Fortune 500 companies, large standards bodies, and others who need a real-time chat system that allows users to easily process hundreds or thousands of messages a day.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
ProofHub
proofhub.com
Founded in the year 2012, ProofHub is a cloud-based project management and team collaboration platform that is used by teams across the globe. ProofHub is a top-rated work management application that has been designed to help teams in everyday work and is used by over 85,000 teams globally, including Netflix, Google, NASA, Nike, and Trip Advisor. ProofHub is a surprisingly simple yet powerful project management software that provides a consolidated view of tasks and progress. This project management software allows teams to communicate on work from anywhere using any device. With a rich set of features put in one location, this online SaaS tool is designed to help businesses swiftly plan, coordinate, organise, and deliver projects of all sizes. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution utilized by teams and enterprises of all sizes in various sectors. ProofHub can help businesses structure their work process while saving time and resources, with features ranging from task management to time tracking, bespoke workflows to online proofing, and much more. ProofHub offers a plethora of collaboration features such as chat, discussions, announcements, third-party integrations, file transfer, and more. ProofHub has a clean, simple layout with a low learning curve that makes users feel right at home. Apart from English, ProofHub is available in German, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Russian, Italian, Dutch, Chinese (Taiwan), Turkish, and Polish. ProofHub is a cost-effective solution that can be utilized by teams and enterprises in various sectors. ProofHub provides all the features you need to get your work done efficiently, from creating a project to assigning tasks, keeping track of progress, interacting with your team, and ultimately completing your projects on time.
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Founded in 2016, Prokeep is distribution's leading customer experience management software for wholesale distributors. Prokeep grows relationships and business by turning communication into commerce; increasing sales through centralized communication, improving customer experience through better insights and engagement opportunities, and adding productivity through systems automation. Prokeep is used by over 8,000 distributors across North America, enabling over 11+ million conversations and $6+ billion in revenue. Grow your distribution business. Build stronger customer relationships. Increase workforce productivity. All with Prokeep's Customer Experience Management Software built specifically for distributors to thrive in modern markets. Prokeep: - is used by distributors in 50 states, 10 provinces, and 2 territories. - 11+ million conversations go through Prokeep - 82% of conversations in Prokeep lead to sales or relate to revenue - saves 9 hours per employee each month - saves $3,000 in contractor discrepancies per user per month With Prokeep you will centralize communications to make ordering more efficient, connect your 3rd party systems to create operations automation, and use customer insights to deliver more engagement and make more money.
Microsoft Kaizala
microsoft.com
Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile app and service designed for large group communications and work management. Kaizala makes it easy to connect and coordinate work with your entire value chain, including field employees, vendors, partners, and customers wherever they are. With Kaizala you efficiently assign and track tasks or collect data with individuals or large groups–even if they’re not within your organization.
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that reminds you to keep in touch. Remember where you left off, set reminders to reach out, and build stronger relationships.
Missive
missiveapp.com
Missive was launched in 2015 from Quebec City, Canada. It is currently composed of 3 co-founders and 2 employees. Missive is an app that brings team inboxes and chat under a single roof. It was built with collaboration in mind to centralize your team's communication. Among its many features, Missive offers four key ones: - Team Inboxes. - Internal Team Chat. - Rules to automate workflows. - Integrations.
Flock
flock.com
Flock is a communication and collaboration app for modern teams and businesses. Flock empowers teams by providing them with a slew of in-built productivity tools such as shared notes, reminders, to-dos, polls. Users can talk to remote teams over audio and video calls. Screen sharing allows teams to collaborate and share information better. Flock also comes deeply integrated with Google Drive. Other popular third-party integrations include- Google Calendar, Analytics, JIRA, Asana, Github, Twitter, Facebook and lots more. Flock’s App Store allows teams to plug apps into Flock and eliminate the need to switch between multiple tools to get work done. Flock’s features like bubbling up of recent conversations, easy keyboard shortcuts, and last message preview let teams easily use chats, rather than individually clicking on chat tabs. Flock’s magic search automatically displays important private channels and contacts without any need for typing. Flock lets you easily switch between teams, conversations, apps and much more. Flock Apps blend seamlessly with the core product, allowing for a more integrated experience.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled service businesses operating across technology, marketing, financial services, and other industries run on Copilot. Copilot was founded in 2020, raised a $10M Series A in 2022, and is headquartered in New York City.
Pronto
pronto.io
Every Enrollment Matters. Pronto’s mission is to help institutions recruit and retain students by connecting and engaging students throughout their journey— from matriculation to graduation and beyond. Pronto connects your entire campus, giving students unprecedented access to faculty, classmates, and institutional support services right from their mobile device. Convert your campus into a community today with Pronto.
Hibox
hibox.co
Hibox is a task management tool that is reimagining the way teams work together. Hibox allows you to create projects, review task status, visualize and plan due dates with a calendar view, create subtasks and recurring tasks, receive task notifications and much more. Hibox integrates team messaging and videoconferencing in the same tool so you can collaborate with your coworkers in real time without having to pick up the phone or coordinate in person meetings. Hibox has a mobile app for Android and iOS so you can manage your tasks and projects from anywhere.
Pumble
pumble.com
Pumble is a free team chat app that allows teams of all sizes to collaborate. Unlike other team chat apps, Pumble is available for an unlimited number of users for free. Pumble is an online web app that works in a browser, but you can all install it on your computer or mobile phone for convenience.
Workplace Chat
workplace.com
Workplace Chat is a fun, intuitive and fast way to connect with anyone, anytime, anywhere. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. and includes the use of groups, instant messaging and a news feed. Development is led by Julien Codorniou, Vice President of Workplace, & Karandeep Anand, Head of Workplace.
Trillian
trillian.im
Trillian is modern and secure instant messaging for people, business and healthcare For over 20 years, Trillian has been helping people stay connected. Today's Trillian brings secure (and HIPAA-compliant) messaging to healthcare professionals and businesses of all sizes. And true to our roots, if you're just looking for free instant messaging, we can help with that too!
Chatway
chatway.app
Chatway transforms online customer interactions with its live chat product for websites. Offering real-time communication, customizable widgets, and intelligent chatbots, it enhances user experience. Responsive across devices, Chatway empowers businesses to engage, resolve issues, and convert leads efficiently. Elevate your online presence and build lasting customer relationships with Chatway.
Threema Work
threema.ch
Threema Work is a secure and GDPR-compliant business messenger that facilitates mobile communication in companies and organizations. The messaging app is easy to use and doesn’t require a phone number or email address. With Threema Broadcast, companies can reach their entire staff, individual recipients, and external partners with a single click. Threema MDM allows administrators to preconfigure the app and make sure it’s used in line with corporate policies. Video: Secure Business Messaging with Threema Work: https://threema.ch/work/secure-instant-messaging
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more. Moxo powers project workspaces across a diverse set of industries including financial services, consulting, legal, accounting, healthcare, and more. Our customers include companies like Citibank, FIS, Balfour Homes, AMCK Models, Hibernia College, BNP Paribas, and more. Our team has a rich history of pioneering in the engagement space: Moxo's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, was the co-founder and CEO of Webex, and Moxo's co-founder and CTO, Stanley Huang, held senior engineering management positions at Cisco Systems and WebEx.
Twist
twist.com
Teamwork tools like email and group-chat are disorganized, dysfunctional and distracting. Twist is a team communication app that fosters mindful communication and gives modern teams a central place to grow their knowledge base and have organized, on-topic conversations that are accessible to everyone. Twist gives teams the space to fully discuss complex ideas and projects from start to finish without making people feel like they're missing out if they don't respond immediately.
Grape Messenger
chatgrape.com
Grape allows your team to communicate secure on all devices. It uses deep service integration so you can access all company data in one place, making it the most efficient business chat on the market.
Front
front.com
Front is the modern customer service platform that helps companies delight their customers, engage their teams, and build stronger businesses. They’ve reimagined the help desk for real-time team collaboration across every customer communication channel, then powered it up with AI and automation to resolve issues and help teams work faster. Customers get exceptional service whether they’re looking for a simple, instant answer, or personalized help on their most complex issues — and they get the analytics and insights their business needs to optimize their customer experience. Over 8,500 businesses of all shapes and sizes, from ClickUp to Branch Insurance, Echo Global Logistics to Reed & Mackay, rely on Front to deliver game-changing service that wins and retains customers for life.
Edworking
edworking.com
Edworking is a platform for your team and your work. A single solution for teams with everything they need to work remotely. All your tasks, files, images and conversations in a single place and just an unique subscription. Teams use Edworking to coordinate, communicate and manage work. Our clients have transitioned from using many platforms to collaborate with their team, such as Trello and Jira for task management, Slack and Zoom for communication, or Dropbox and Drive to transfer files, to simply Edworking. This means no more switching between apps! Join our community: https://t.me/edworkingapp
