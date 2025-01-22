Top Generative AI Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
VEED AI Video Generator
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitch, eLearning, training and development, explainer and how-to videos. No more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies or actors/actress. You now have a personal video studio in your hand! * The product is a video creation tool that allows users to generate videos with AI avatars and text-to-speech functionality. * Users like the ease of use, the quality of the avatars and lip sync, and the speed at which they can create videos. * Reviewers noted issues with customer service, hidden limits on previews, expensive credit system, and problems with the video translation feature.
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
Verbatik
verbatik.com
Verbatik is an innovative text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into natural sounding speech using advanced AI voices. With just 5 clicks, users can turn any text into high-quality audio mp3 or wav files. Verbatik uses state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to generate realistic sounding voices. Users simply: * Choose from over 600 AI voices in 142 languages and accents * Input text into the editor * Customize voice tone, emotion, pronunciation * Hit synthesize and download the audio Verbatik handles text of any length or complexity to produce natural sounding results.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Speakatoo
speakatoo.com
Speakatoo is one of the most trusted & leading AI based 100% Human Voiceover Text to Speech transformation tool specially designed & developed considering the current market challenges to overcome the cost of the existing solutions. Whether you are a Trainer, Youtuber, Freelancer or a Company working out on professional videos, recording voice for IVR & Telephony services, Speakatoo has proven to be the best among others. Due to its Simplicity & powerful Admin Panel, you can simply convert any Text into Voiceovers quickly & easily.
Coqui
coqui.ai
Coqui is dedicated to open speech technology and to serving as the hub where speech researchers, developers, and practitioners congregate. Our projects include deep learning based STT and TTS engines, a job scheduler and there is more to come.
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just those with expertise in content creation or video editing.
Odio.ai
odio.ai
Odio.ai is an innovative tool that uses artificial intelligence to easily convert any text to audio with ultra-realistic voices. It allows in a few clicks to transcribe text into an audio file but also to create captivating podcasts and audio books for your audience! You have a large choice of realistic voices, both male and female, to perfectly embody the voice of your text. It includes more than 900 voices in more than 120 languages! Voices are generated with the latest advances in artificial intelligence, resulting in high quality sound. Features: * Convert text to audio * Create podcasts from text * Create an audiobook from text * 900+ AI-generated voices * 120+ languages offered * Add multiple interlocutors * Export to .mp3 file and share links * Customization options for pronunciation such as speed, pitch, volume, way of pronunciation, … With Odio.ai, you will be able to transform all your texts into an audio file in the blink of an eye. All you have to do is copy/paste your text, choose the voices you want and the tool automatically exports your sound file. You will be able to adjust the smallest details of pronunciation such as pause times, speed, pitch, the way of pronouncing words,… which allows you to obtain realistic renderings to convey all the emotion desired in your texts. You can also add several interlocutors in the same project to create a dynamic dialogue during reading. * Convert text to audio with artificial intelligence * Choose the voices you want * Speech customization * Include multiple voices in a single project * Easily export your generated audio file Odio.ai allows you thanks to its features to create and host your own podcast. You can compose your different episodes from the audios of your texts and easily share the hosting page. Odio also gives you access to an rss feed, if you want to share your podcast on another platform. * Make a podcast * Compose episodes from texts converted into audio * Access a public hosting page * Share rss feed Odio also allows you to create books in audio version. This feature also uses artificial intelligence of audio transcription to bring your texts to life . You can compose the audio version of your book chapter by chapter and share it with professional sound quality . Odio also gives you the possibility to add a button with a payment link on the public page of your book, if for example you want to share only an extract or offer the possibility of buying a printed version,… * Create an audiobook * Compose audio chapters from converted texts * Use realistic voices to read your chapters * Access a public hosting page for your audio book * Add a button to include a payment link
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
getimg.ai
getimg.ai
Everything you need to create images with AI. Magical AI art tools. Generate original images, modify existing ones, expand pictures beyond its original borders, and more.
Free text to speech
text-to-speech.online
Free text to speech is a powerful and free online text-to-speech synthesis tool that converts text into natural and smooth human voice with a variety of customizations. It provides 100+ speakers for users to choose from, supports multi-language and dialects, and can even mix Chinese-English. It is also flexible in terms of audio parameter configuration, allowing users to adjust speech rate, pitch, articulation, pauses, and more. This tool is widely used in news reading, travel navigation, intelligent hardware and notification broadcasting, and can even convert the text content into MP3 files to download and save. Furthermore, it provides a variety of neural network voices across 129 languages and variants, making it easy to reach a global audience. It is supported in all major browsers, such as Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, as well as WeChat. Mobile users can try to use Chrome, Firefox, and the new version of Edge.
LOVO
lovo.ai
LOVO is a professional-grade content creation platform powered by Generative AI and advanced text to speech technologies to create high-quality audio and video content for marketing, advertising, eLearning, onboarding, and localization purposes. LOVO boasts a growing library of 500+ human-like emotional voices in 100+ languages, granular audio control, and an easy-to-use interface. This is why over 1,000,000 professionals trust LOVO for their audio and video content needs. * LOVO is a text-to-AI-voice tool that allows users to generate audio from text, offering a variety of voices and languages, and the ability to fine-tune the performance. * Reviewers frequently mention the natural sound of LOVO's voices, its ease of use, and its ability to save time and money by generating audio for small paragraphs or entire scripts. *Users reported limitations in voice selections, issues with clarity in some voices, and a lack of 'feeling' or 'sentiment' options in the tool.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, and productivity lovers. Many of them have learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD, while many just want to read faster and listen on the go. With Speechify you can turn any book, document, or website into audio, and listen while you’re in the car, doing laundry, walking your dog, making dinner, working out, skydiving—whatever your daily routine is! Speechify also powers Medium, the Star Tribune, The Direct, and more. Easily add text-to-speech to your website. Cliff Weitzman, our fearless CEO, founded Speechify in 2017 in a dorm room at Brown University so he could share with others the incredible text-to-speech software he’d been working on. Cliff has dyslexia and he was frustrated with how much time and energy it took for him to read. Advanced TTS technology was a total gamechanger, it allowed him to finish his readings 3x faster than a normal reader and to better comprehend and retain information. At Speechify our goal is for reading to never be a barrier to learning for anyone. Nothing should hold you back from learning information quickly and effectively. Speechify has grown to employ over 100 team members spread out across the globe in just a few short years. We're proud of the incredible team with members who were previously leaders and senior engineers at companies like Snapchat, Apple, Spotify, Amazon & Uber. We all love and prioritise ownership, delivering value with speed, learning as much as we can and making our users feel empowered.
Fotor
fotor.com
Fotor's AI Image Generator is an online tool designed to generate images from text prompts. It allows users to visualize ideas almost instantly by creating AI-generated art and images based on the input. In addition to the AI-powered image generation feature, Fotor also offers a comprehensive suite of image editing tools. These include resizing, cropping, blurring, sharpening, and adding text or borders to images. Apart from traditional edits, users may transform photos into sketches or cartoons, create collages, merge images, and change photo backgrounds. The platform also provides tools to manipulate facial features, upscale images, and even generate PNG files. Fotor's capabilities extend to the creation of logos, flyers, and posters for marketing, as well as social media assets like YouTube thumbnails or Instagram post designs. The platform covers a wide range of applications, such as editing text in images, colorizing photos, and removing objects or backgrounds from images. In addition to photo editing, Fotor offers similar AI tools for generating and enhancing videos and GIFs, also allowing users to remove watermarks or objects.
Respeecher
respeecher.com
Respeecher is a voice cloning software that creates speech indistinguishable from the original speaker. We use advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to master every aspect of your target voice. We combine classical digital signal processing algorithms with proprietary deep generative modeling techniques. The result? A computer-generated voice that’s a spot-on match. Respeecher is for anyone who would benefit from voice replication technology — from Hollywood movie studios to game developers. If you want full creative control of your project and impeccable quality — Respeecher is for you.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Yepic Studio
yepic.ai
Yepic Studio is an AI video creation tool that enables users to create and translate talking head style videos in minutes without the need for expensive cameras, actors or studios. The VidVoice feature provides flawless lip-sync translations into 8 languages, with real-time live dubbing in 5 languages. The Yepic API allows for scaleable, real-time video creation, making video workflow automation more efficient. Yepic Studio can personalize videos with dynamic content in 68 languages using its selection of avatars, with a talking photo feature that turns images into avatars. VidVoice allows for dynamic dubbing of video content in real-time, allowing users to effortlessly navigate linguistic barriers. Use cases for Yepic and VidVoice include e-commerce, education, and real estate. The video creation tool has been rated highly by customers on review platforms such as G2 and Trustpilot, with users praising its ease of use, variety of features, and efficacy in generating quality videos. The Yepic research team partners with the CVSSP at the University of Surrey, a reputable institution in audio-visual machine perception research. Yepic is actively hiring individuals who are intentional, empathetic and curious, looking to join their team and change the face of communication.
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
DeepBrain AI tool offers a diverse selection of attractive AI avatars for businesses to choose from. This tool comes equipped with a variety of ethnicities, ages, and styles to ensure a perfect fit for any business need. The AI Studios also offers these avatars in 80+ languages, making them a global solution for businesses worldwide. The AI Avatars are not only available in multiple ethnicities and professions, but this tool also allows the customization of avatars to fit specific business needs. The AI Avatar tool also includes features such as Rememory, Text to Video, PowerPoint to Video, ChatGPT, Face Swap, and Text to Speech. These features provide further flexibility to businesses, allowing them to create videos with ease and efficiency. DeepBrain AI tool can be beneficial in various industries, including financial services, retail, education, and media. Additionally, the avatars can be used for a range of purposes, including training videos, how-to videos, and online video making. Overall, DeepBrain AI tool provides businesses with a dynamic solution for their video-making needs. It's versatile and customizable, making it a perfect fit for businesses looking for a creative approach to enhance their marketing strategy.
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusing on overcoming language barriers and making content universally accessible. At the heart of Dubverse.ai's offerings lies a robust engine for Synthetic Media that amplifies human creativity with cutting-edge AI technology. The process is simple yet powerful: * AI Subtitles: Automatically generate accurate subtitles in various languages, enhancing viewer engagement and comprehension. * Text-to-Speech: Convert text into natural-sounding voiceovers, making your videos more dynamic and accessible to a wider audience. Dubverse.ai packs a suite of functionalities designed to cater to various content creation needs: * Multilingual Support: With support for over 60 languages, content creators can reach a global audience without language constraints. * Selection of Speakers: Choose from a broad range of AI voices to find the perfect match for your video's tone and style. * Script Editor: An intuitive script editor with real-time translation streamlines the editing process. * Human-Like Voices: Dubverse.ai's text-to-speech engine provides voices that sound natural and engaging. * Built-In Sharing: Easily collaborate with others and gather feedback in one place. * Downloadable Subtitles: Enhance your video's SEO and accessibility with multilingual subtitles.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Reface
reface.ai
Reface – here you can swap faces in videos and GIFs with just one selfie, animate photos and turn photos into cartoons.
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the need for a camera, studio, or green screen. With Elai, you can: * Generate training videos from text or URL inputs. * Translate your videos into 75+ languages in seconds. * Craft training scripts from scratch with AI Storyboard. * Add interactive quizzes and workflows to your videos. * Access a library of 80+ high-quality avatars. * Create custom digital avatars from videos or photos. * Clone your voice in 28+ languages. * Add multiple avatars for dynamic conversations and scenario-based learning. * Create Personalized video content with API And much more!
Rephrase.ai
rephrase.ai
Text-to-video powered by generative AI and you. Rephrase Studio is a text-to-video generation platform that eliminates the complexity of video production, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with a digital avatar in minutes.
Build AI
buildai.space
Build your own AI-powered web apps tailored to your business. No technical skills required. Build AI interfaces in minutes. Just describe your app and let our platform do the rest. No coding needed!
Gerwin
gerwin.io
Gerwin is an artificial intelligence platform that generates unique and high-quality content like text, copy, and images. It utilizes advanced AI models like GPT-3 to create original content tailored to the user's needs. Gerwin aims to help businesses, marketers, copywriters, and creators automate content creation and scale their online presence. Gerwin uses state-of-the-art natural language processing and generative AI to produce human-like content. Users provide prompts with keywords, tone instructions, and content guidelines. Gerwin's AI then generates original text or images based on the prompts. The platform continually learns from user feedback to improve output quality. * Text Generation: Create marketing copy, blog posts, social media captions, product descriptions, and more in seconds. The AI generates completely unique content customized to your needs. * Image Generation: Produce high-quality images from text prompts. Useful for social media posts, ads, presentations, and other visual content needs. * Tone Control: Specify the desired tone (professional, friendly, persuasive etc.) and Gerwin will match it. This ensures brand consistency in generated content. * Feedback System: Gerwin learns from user ratings to keep improving content quality. Users can also edit the AI's output directly. * Content Ideation: Gerwin can suggest headlines, topics and ideas to spark your creativity and inspiration. * SEO Optimization: Content generated is readable, engaging and optimized for search engines.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio. ClipDrop is an AI-powered suite of visual editing and creation tools, powered by Stability AI. The platform has a ton of features, including tools for background removal, object cleanup, image upscaling, relighting, and more. ClipDrop also offers an API to enable developers to integrate AI capabilities into their own applications seamlessly. One of the newest features of ClipDrop, Reimagine XL, lets you create endless variations of your images, perfect for design work and concept art.
MetaVoice
themetavoice.xyz
Real-time AI voice changer for the Metaverse. Speak up with confidence & let your emotion shine through with unique, ultra realistic human like voice modifiers.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Mistral AI
mistral.ai
Fast, open-source and secure language models. Facilitated specialisation of models on business use-cases, leveraging private data and usage feedback. Built from a world-class team in Europe, targeting global market.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engaging videos with human presenters — directly from your browser
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Here at Colossyan, the future of learning was builded by AI video. Colossyan's easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagement. Colossyan enables you to create training videos using AI at a fraction of the cost of traditional production, with higher effectiveness than text-only material. * Create videos from text Create effective videos from text, PDFs, professionally designed templates, or using an AI-powered Prompt-to-Video tool. Harness the power of Colossyan's advanced text-to-speech technology, complemented by engaging ready-to-use templates, localization tools, and a simple and intuitive video editor. * Pick your perfect AI presenter Colossyan offers an extensive and diverse library of 100+ best-quality AI avatars, making it easier than ever to personalize your videos with hyper-realistic presenters. Leverage Colossyan’s unique Conversations feature to practice scenario-based learning with multiple avatars in one scene, or create an AI presenter of yourself with Colossyan's Custom AI Avatar add-on. * Localize in four clicks Produce videos in 70+ languages and accents, and easily translate your Colossyan videos in just four clicks using our auto translation feature. * Try Colossyan for free Experience the Colossyan difference with our risk-free 14-day trial. Unlock your team's potential with AI-driven video learning.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
ImgGen AI
imggen.ai
ImgGen is an AI-powered image generation tool that allows users to create unique images from text prompts. ImgGen's mission is to make image creation easy, fast, and accessible to everyone. ImgGen aims to provide a user-friendly web interface for people to bring their visual ideas to life. ImgGen uses AI technology to generate images that look authentic. Our models are trained on millions of images to capture patterns and visual concepts. ImgGen was founded in 2023 by Ramandeep Singh, an experienced software engineer based in India. I have always been passionate about making image generation available for everyday creative applications. After seeing the rapid advances in AI image models, I decided to create an easy-to-use web interface around these models.
Flux AI Image Generator
fluxaiimagegenerator.com
FLUX AI Image Generator is a state-of-the-art text-to-image generation model developed by Black Forest Labs. It creates high-quality images based on textual prompts, utilizing advanced AI techniques to produce realistic and artistic visuals.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
SteosVoice
cybervoice.io
Vocal cords of Artificial Intelligence for everyone. 1. Create unique content; 2. Dub videos, donations, indie games, mods; 3. Create podcasts; 4. Congratulate your patrons; 5. Make money on your voice.
Ai Sofiya
aisofiya.com
Sofiya is a multifunctional Ai tool that not only it provides TTS conversion but it also features text generation and chatbot capabilities. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in a wide range of applications and settings, such as customer service chatbots, voice assistants, educational chatbots, text generation for natural language processing tasks and more.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Typecast
typecast.ai
The AI Voice Generator with Emotional Text to Speech by Typecast is an online tool that allows users to convert text into lifelike speech. With a library of over 400+ hyper-realistic voices, this tool enables users to create content just the way they want it. It offers various features and functionalities for different purposes, including storytelling, presentation, product marketing, training videos, YouTube videos, and education.Typecast's AI Voice Generator is designed to provide realistic AI voices and avatars, allowing users to power their video content with captivating and engaging audio. Users can easily cast a character, type in their desired text, choose the voice style, and download the generated audio. The tool also offers text-to-voice templates for different categories like audiobooks, education, sales, documentaries, training, and gaming, making it easier for users to get started.One of the key advantages of using Typecast's AI Voice Generator is its ability to save time and eliminate the hassle of production costs. Users do not need to hire actors, manage film crews, or rent a studio, as the tool eliminates the need for screen recording and post-production editing. It offers a simple and user-friendly interface, allowing users to type, paste, or import their written content directly into the platform.Overall, Typecast's AI Voice Generator is a web-based platform that provides users with a wide range of options for creating high-quality video content with human-like virtual avatars. It offers emotional text-to-voice settings, a vast library of voice-over actors, and a seamless editing experience. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Typecast's AI Voice Generator is a valuable tool for content creators looking to enhance their videos with realistic and engaging audio.
TTSMaker
ttsmaker.com
TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that provides speech synthesis services and supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc., as well as various voice styles. You can use it to read text and e-books aloud, or download the audio files for commercial use (it's completely free). As an excellent free TTS tool, TTSMaker can easily convert text to speech online.
Blogcast
blogcast.host
Create a Podcast without recording. Generate clear, natural sounding speech from your blog posts and content for podcasts, videos, and more using text-to-speech technology. No microphone required!
SpeechEasy
speecheasyapp.com
SpeechEasy is a synthetic voice solution that lets users generate high-quality, easy to understand audio from text. It works across devices and platforms, providing support for desktop and mobile, with nearly a dozen high-quality synthetic voices to choose from. It is simple and intuitive to use, with a privacy first approach to protecting user information.
