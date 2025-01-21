App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Top Generative AI Software - Serbia
Top Generative AI Software - Serbia
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
VEED AI Video Generator
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recording or hiring a voice actor. And now you can keep your own voice or your voiceover tone when dubbing. In early April 2023 Rask AI won the Product of the Day award on Product Hunt, and within the first few weeks, the project hit the first milestone of 10,000 registrations! The team removed the 20-minute and 100 MB limits for users with a subscription. Now creators can dub long videos for YouTube or courses without any restrictions. And one more great thing - the dubbing process is three times faster and more efficient! Multispeaker detection and translation is a unique feature that we believe sets us apart from other services. Rask's AI team is proud to be one of the first to provide this experience. Tools are fully integrated with popular video platforms and social media sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. In early May a team will add two great features. You will synchronize lip moves to any audio. The second feature is summarization. Or simply, it's Shorts. AI will select the most punchy moments from the video and turn them into a squeeze of the juiciest episodes. The Rask AI team breaks down language barriers and helps content creators and companies to share their content with different audiences worldwide, increasing their content's potential reach and impact.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio. ClipDrop is an AI-powered suite of visual editing and creation tools, powered by Stability AI. The platform has a ton of features, including tools for background removal, object cleanup, image upscaling, relighting, and more. ClipDrop also offers an API to enable developers to integrate AI capabilities into their own applications seamlessly. One of the newest features of ClipDrop, Reimagine XL, lets you create endless variations of your images, perfect for design work and concept art.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generate humanlike voices from text input. * They have a library of over 900 AI voices in 142 languages and accents. * You simply type or paste text into their online text-to-speech editor and it will synthesize the speech immediately. * You can customize the voice, speed, pitch, pronunciation and more. * The voices sound very realistic and human.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, and productivity lovers. Many of them have learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD, while many just want to read faster and listen on the go. With Speechify you can turn any book, document, or website into audio, and listen while you’re in the car, doing laundry, walking your dog, making dinner, working out, skydiving—whatever your daily routine is! Speechify also powers Medium, the Star Tribune, The Direct, and more. Easily add text-to-speech to your website. Cliff Weitzman, our fearless CEO, founded Speechify in 2017 in a dorm room at Brown University so he could share with others the incredible text-to-speech software he’d been working on. Cliff has dyslexia and he was frustrated with how much time and energy it took for him to read. Advanced TTS technology was a total gamechanger, it allowed him to finish his readings 3x faster than a normal reader and to better comprehend and retain information. At Speechify our goal is for reading to never be a barrier to learning for anyone. Nothing should hold you back from learning information quickly and effectively. Speechify has grown to employ over 100 team members spread out across the globe in just a few short years. We're proud of the incredible team with members who were previously leaders and senior engineers at companies like Snapchat, Apple, Spotify, Amazon & Uber. We all love and prioritise ownership, delivering value with speed, learning as much as we can and making our users feel empowered.
Wavel AI
wavel.ai
Wavel AI is a revolutionary platform that has embarked on a mission to reshape the way we think about language solutions in the realm of digital content. With a focus on innovation and quality, Wavel AI has developed a suite of tools designed to empower businesses and individuals to maximize the potential of their audio and video content across multiple languages. This article delves into the features, use cases, and overall benefits of using Wavel AI, offering a glimpse into the future of seamless and efficient content localization. Wavel AI operates as a sophisticated language solution, streamlining the process of localizing video and audio content. It capitalizes on artificial intelligence to provide services such as dubbing, voiceover generation, text-to-speech conversion, and voice cloning, among others. Here’s an insight into how the platform functions: * Dubbing: Wavel AI enables users to dub videos quickly in over 20 languages, broadening the reach of content creators globally. * Voiceover Services: With the ability to generate voiceovers that convey emotions in over 20 accents, the platform adds depth to audiovisual projects. * Text-to-Speech Technology: Over 250 voices across more than 20 languages are available on Wavel AI, offering users a multitude of options for their text-to-speech needs. * Subtitles, Translations, and Transcriptions: The platform doesn’t just stop at voice options; it also provides tools for creating accurate subtitles, professional automated translations, and transcriptions to enhance accessibility and engagement. * Voice Cloning: A cutting-edge feature where users can clone voices in various languages, adding a personalized touch to their content. * Video Editing Features: From script and caption editing to subtitle generation, Wavel AI equips users with essential video editing tools.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
LOVO
lovo.ai
LOVO is a professional-grade content creation platform powered by Generative AI and advanced text to speech technologies to create high-quality audio and video content for marketing, advertising, eLearning, onboarding, and localization purposes. LOVO boasts a growing library of 500+ human-like emotional voices in 100+ languages, granular audio control, and an easy-to-use interface. This is why over 1,000,000 professionals trust LOVO for their audio and video content needs. * LOVO is a text-to-AI-voice tool that allows users to generate audio from text, offering a variety of voices and languages, and the ability to fine-tune the performance. * Reviewers frequently mention the natural sound of LOVO's voices, its ease of use, and its ability to save time and money by generating audio for small paragraphs or entire scripts. *Users reported limitations in voice selections, issues with clarity in some voices, and a lack of 'feeling' or 'sentiment' options in the tool.
Moonbeam
gomoonbeam.com
Moonbeam is an AI-powered long-form writing assistant that helps users generate content quickly and easily. It is designed to create content for essays, stories, articles, blogs, and other long-form content. It is equipped with a Wizard that allows users to instantly turn their jumbled notes into an organized outline, and then automatically transform that outline into perfectly written paragraphs. It also features a Custom Style Generator, which allows users to write in the style of famous authors, comedians, and politicians, as well as a “Luna AI” that can be prompted with a single phrase. Finally, Moonbeam provides templates for Technical Guides, Product Updates, Help Desk Articles, How-to Guides, Essays, Blogs, Twitter Threads, Newsletters, Lesson Plans, Discussion Posts, and Personal Stories. Moonbeam Pro unlocks even more features, such as unlimited long-form writing, unlimited social media posts, unlimited Luna AI access, and access to all templates. Moonbeam is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Ai Humanizer
aihumanizer.ai
AI Humanizer is an advanced AI detection remover that can convert AI text to human content. It can humanize AI text using natural, human writing styles to make it sound authentic enough to bypass AI detection.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automations that level up efficiency, advanced reporting for data-powered insights and much more. Outplay has bi-directional integrations with a wide range of CRMs, inboxes and more to help sales teams book meetings and track performances from a single dashboard. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings now. Not next quarter. With game-changing features like power dialing, AI-powered conversational intelligence and a lead sourcing database of millions, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag.Switch out multiple point solutions and invoices with Outplay - the all-in-one sales stack for new-age teams. Get a built-in Sales Prospecting tool, Multi-channel Sales Engagement platform, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling tool and Conversational Intelligence platform to exceed your targets, not your budgets.
TypingMind
typingmind.com
Typing Mind is a Chat UI frontend that allows you to use AI chats from all popular AI models with your API key (ChatGPT, Claude, Azure OpenAI, Gemini, etc.). By using the API key with a Chat UI frontend like Typing Mind, you unlock the following benefits: * You only pay for what you use (instead of a monthly subscription like ChatGPT Plus) * Your chat conversation will NOT be used for training by OpenAI/Claude/etc. * Chat with multiple models conveniently within a unified interface * Enjoy a professional, advanced chat UI with tons of features * Typing Mind is offline first and private by default. All your data, messages, and API keys are stored locally on your device, and no one can see them except you.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
AIHumanize
aihumanize.com
AI Humanize is a tool that specializes in transforming AI-generated text into content that appears natural and human-like. It is designed to bypass AI detectors, ensuring that the material remains undetectable and unrestricted. The tool maintains content integrity by avoiding grammatical errors and unusual terminology, ensuring polished and professional output. AI Humanize is suitable for content creators, business professionals, marketing and PR agencies, SEO specialists, academic professionals, students, and web developers, offering solutions to enhance SEO, preserve originality, and ensure high-quality, readable content.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including marketing promotion, personalized sales pitch, eLearning, training and development, explainer and how-to videos. No more expensive and time-consuming camera crew, video agencies or actors/actress. You now have a personal video studio in your hand! * The product is a video creation tool that allows users to generate videos with AI avatars and text-to-speech functionality. * Users like the ease of use, the quality of the avatars and lip sync, and the speed at which they can create videos. * Reviewers noted issues with customer service, hidden limits on previews, expensive credit system, and problems with the video translation feature.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
Salebot
salebot.ai
SaleBot is a versatile chatbot builder designed to streamline customer interactions across various messaging platforms including Vkontakte, Telegram, Facebook, Viber, Talk-me, WhatsApp, and Instagram. This platform provides a comprehensive toolkit for businesses to automate their communication, manage customer relationships, and enhance user engagement without requiring any programming knowledge. Key Features: * Multi-Messenger Support: Integrate and manage chatbots across multiple messaging platforms in a single interface. * CRM Integration: Organize your sales team and customer interactions efficiently with built-in CRM capabilities. * Business Automation: Utilize various tools to automate repetitive tasks, manage customer data, and streamline business processes. * Education Platform: Create and manage online courses with unique designs and flexible payment options. * Analytics: Access detailed analytics on customer behavior to refine your strategies and improve engagement. * Webinars and Broadcasts: Set up and manage broadcasts and auto-webinars with robust customer analytics. * Website Builder: Create dynamic landing pages with customizable elements like images, videos, and HTML/CSS support. * Callback Widget: Increase calls and sales from your website without extra advertising costs. * Target Audience Search: Automatically find your target audience on social networks to maximize advertising efficiency. Users have praised SaleBot for its flexibility, functionality, and the continuous development of new features. The platform's ability to integrate with various services and adapt to specific business needs makes it a preferred choice for automating customer interactions and managing business processes.
SnapRytr
snaprytr.com
SnapRytr is an AI-powered writing assistant and article writer developed by the Pakistani company SnapRytr. It is designed to assist small enterprises and freelance content writers in creating well-written and researched articles at scale. With SnapRytr, users can achieve a 10x faster writing speed, saving them 100+ hours each month. The AI writing assistant comes with 80+ AI tools that generate content for social media, marketing, landing page, and professional communication. It also helps bulldoze writer's block with its smart AI article writer that requires only the slightest input to generate high-quality content. Users can easily share the generated content with colleagues and get feedback, and they can consume SnapRytr's API to build their tool or automate Google Sheets. SnapRytr offers a one-stop suite of tens of free widgets, including AI content writing tools, AI business writing tools, and more. Users can select a widget's relevant category, whether they need content for marketing or business, and get all types of widgets conveniently categorized in one place. The AI article writer is effortless to use, and users can generate article from their topic, table of contents, outline or keywords. The goal is to help users save hours of writing and come up with more outstanding articles in a matter of minutes. Overall, SnapRytr is a helpful AI writing assistant that can save users countless hours of writing and give them the time to focus on the more important aspects of their work.
Eleo.ai
eleo.ai
Eleo.ai, where artificial intelligence meets human potential. With Eleo, you can unleash your productivity and creativity like never before. Imagine saving thousands of hours searching for information, crafting texts, uncovering ideas, and sourcing images. It's time to boost your brain, have more time for yourself, and increase your writing speed by 20 times. Eleo is not just another AI service. Unlike other platforms, Eleo allows you to chat and write in the appropriate style, ask good questions, translate with a copywriting function, and even generate images. It's a comprehensive tool that makes using artificial intelligence enjoyable, fast, and practical. And the best part? It's affordable, with pricing plans tailored to suit your needs. But why is Eleo super? Well, leading companies have already equipped their employees with access to artificial intelligence to gain a competitive edge. Eleo gives you the skills you need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving job market. It boosts efficiency, speed, and creativity, making you a master in your field. Using Eleo is easy. Just sign up, choose a plan, immerse yourself in the platform, and start performing your tasks effortlessly. Eleo is available on any device, so you can access your information, documents, and images wherever you go. Don't get left behind. Embrace the power of Eleo.ai and unlock your full potential today. Join us on this extraordinary journey into the world of artificial intelligence and experience the future of productivity and creativity.
Xzero
xzeroai.com
Boost your content creation with Xzero AI, the leading platform for AI-driven writing, image generation, and coding. Create high-quality content effortlessly for websites, blogs, social media, and beyond. Unleash the power of the best AI writer for stunning results
Xerolag
xerolag.com
Xerolag is an AI content generation app powered by GPT-3, the latest advanced deep learning language model. With Xerolag, you can create high-quality, unique content quickly and easily. Our advanced AI technology can generate content in any language, covering any topic - from blog posts and articles, to product descriptions and web content. Get the content you need, fast, with Xerolag!
Conteudize
conteudize.ai
onteudize is an innovative digital platform that harnesses Artificial Intelligence to optimize and automate marketing content creation. With over 50 templates at hand, users can swiftly produce high-quality texts, creative images, and audio transcriptions. Specifically crafted for individual entrepreneurs and small businesses, it enables efficient, simple, and rapid content production, even when solely using a mobile device and 4G connection.
Write On AI
writeonai.com
Write On AI is the premier AI-powered content creation platform, revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses craft written content. With state-of-the-art AI technology, our platform offers a suite of innovative tools designed to enhance writing productivity and quality. From generating high-quality articles to refining writing with intelligent suggestions, Write On AI empowers users to create compelling content effortlessly. Our user-friendly interface and customizable features make it the go-to tool for students, professionals, and businesses alike.
Uredoo AI
ai.uredoo.com
Uredoo Ai is Ultimate AI Assistant Use AI to help boost your flow & save hours of work. Generate high quality content with our AI.
TypeEngine
typeengine.ai
TypeEngine is a GPT-3 AI-powered copywriting tool that enables users to create high-quality, effective copy quickly and easily. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyze text and generate content that is engaging, convincing, and tailored to the user's target audience. TypeEngine also provides users with a library of templates allowing you to quickly generate copy for your project. With TypeEngine, you can create persuasive copy that speaks to your audience in a natural and effective way.
Twain
twain.ai
Twain is an AI communication assistant tool designed to aid in crafting and improving outbound sales messages. It possesses the capability to generate custom-made messages in a user's unique tone, a variety of forms, from direct and bold to creative and casual. The tool caters to several outbound channels and scenarios, facilitating easy operation across platforms such as Email or LinkedIn. It provides assistance from introduction to follow-ups to proposal and break-up situations. In order to drive engagement, Twain ensures context-driven, goal-oriented messages relying on tone, goals, context, and history. The tool further provides real-time suggestions for message improvement, offering granular alternatives and improvements. From crafting solid introductions to creating follow-up messages and handling feedback, Twain streamlines the sales communication process effectively. Recognied for its performance in producing clear and resonated messages, Twain offers different pricing plans which are free, pro and customized team plans. It is mostly praised by users for its capabilities in enhancing the tone, structure, and length of the messages, time-saving characteristics and ability to function at a scalable manner.
BingBang.ai
bingbang.ai
BingBang.ai is an all-in-one AI platform. It helps content creators and businesses use generative AI to overcome white page syndrome, create original images and adapt content to different formats, tones and languages. Over 10,000 people are already using BingBang.ai. Why not you?
Jaq n Jil
jaqnjil.ai
Jaq n Jil - AI Tool changing the lives of writers and readers worldwide. Create amazing content, blazing fast. Jaq N Jil is a powerful AI writing tool to make your content writing process faster and better with a load of features like AI Assisted Content Planning, AI Text Expanding & Rewriting, a Massive Stock Image Library, Text & Voice Activated AI Chatbot, and much more in their pro+ version. It also integrates with 5,000+ tools via Zapier. Use the tool for SEO blog articles, Social post captions, Essays and papers, Marketing materials and much more. Jaq n Jil was created with the content marketer in mind. Writers and agencies alike are experiencing efficient workflows and an increase in content production thanks to Jaq n Jil.
Pennore
pennore.com
Pennore is the easy and fast way to get quality web content. With us you can order content for your websites in a moment. Ordering is extremely easy and simple, and your content is written by comitted and competent writers.
Swiftbrief
swiftbrief.com
Swiftbrief is the brief generation engine that helps you scale your content marketing efforts. It helps you create high-quality content briefs much faster than working with Google Docs by gathering 90%+ of the information you need upfront and helping you focus on the most valuable bits, such as creating a great outline and giving writers an angle to work with.
Promind AI
promind.ai
ProMind AI is an AI-powered tool that utilizes OpenAI GPT models to generate various types of content such as tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, and YouTube scripts. The tool is designed to save time and effort by generating quality content automatically. In addition to generating written content, ProMind AI also features powerful tools that can fix errors in code and generate code, making it quite useful for programmers and developers. Key FeaturesProMind AI has several key features that make it a powerful tool for content creation and code debugging. Some of these features include: * Content Generation: ProMind AI can generate various content types, including tweets, blog posts, LinkedIn posts, YouTube scripts, and more. It can also help users save time and effort by generating high-quality content on demand. * Code Debugging: ProMind AI can assist in identifying and fixing errors in software code, potentially speeding up the development process. * User Persona Generation: ProMind AI can generate user personas, which are fictional representations of target audience segments. They can be used to help businesses better understand their customers and target their marketing efforts more effectively. * OpenAI GPT Models: ProMind AI uses OpenAI GPT models to power its various features, ensuring high-quality content and accurate code debugging.
Docsie
docsie.io
Docsie is a web-based documentation platform that enables businesses to build, maintain and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. This platform helps you analyze how your customers interact with your documentation and provide you with insights on how to improve your docs. If you can only imagine as your product grows, so do your product docs. Using documentation made in Docsie will make it easier for your customers to find relevant knowledge about your product in your documentation and make them happier in the long run and help you successfully retain them. Docsie also connects you to a state of art translation marketplace that also helps you translate your product docs with the help of certified translators, machine learning and advanced translation speed and accuracy improvement algorithms. Docsie is an all-in-one web-based documentation platform that enables companies to build, maintain, and publish excellent product documentation in multiple languages. Our platform also helps analyze how their customers interact with their documentation and provides them with insights on how to improve their docs.
Haller AI
haller.ai
Haller AI: Turbocharge Your Business With Our All-In-One AI Dashboard Specializing in providing small businesses and solopreneurs with powerful, data-driven AI solutions, our user-friendly dashboard makes content creation and project management a breeze. Customizable, scalable, and cost-effective, Haller AI is your all-in-one solution to optimize workflows and achieve unparalleled business efficiency. Join our network to stay updated on the latest in AI-driven business solutions.
Wali
mywali.co
Wali is a leading provider of AI solutions designed to empower businesses with actionable intelligence and insights. We specialize in harnessing the power of AI to drive business growth, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation. Our robust platform offers a suite of AI tools tailored specifically for businesses, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We place a strong emphasis on partnerships and collaborative growth. Our partnership program is designed to help other businesses expand their offerings, reach new markets, and deliver more value to their clients. We work closely with our partners to ensure our industry-leading AI solutions are accessible, affordable, and tailored to their needs.