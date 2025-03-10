Find the right software and services.
File-hosting services, commonly referred to as cloud storage services, online file storage providers, or cyberlockers, are internet-based hosting platforms meticulously crafted to accommodate and manage user files. These services offer users the capability to store, share, and access their files remotely through the internet. Leveraging advanced infrastructure and technology, file-hosting services have become integral tools for individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking convenient and scalable solutions for file storage and collaboration. Users can securely upload, store, and retrieve their documents, multimedia, and other digital assets from virtually anywhere, fostering efficiency and accessibility in the digital era. Additionally, many file-hosting services incorporate features such as file synchronization, version control, and collaborative editing to enhance user productivity and collaboration.
Google Drive
google.com
Google Drive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, share, and collaborate on files across devices with integration to Google tools.
iCloud
icloud.com
iCloud allows users to securely access and sync photos, videos, documents, and more across Apple devices using their Apple ID.
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, share files, and collaborate on documents across various devices.
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a cloud storage service that allows users to store, sync, and share files across devices, enhancing collaboration and file management.
TeraBox
terabox.com
TeraBox is a cloud storage app offering 1TB free space for file backup and sharing, with features like multi-device sync, secure sharing, and privacy protections.
iCloud Drive
icloud.com
iCloud Drive securely stores files in the cloud, allowing access across Apple devices and Windows. Users can upload, download, organize, and share files easily.
Proton Drive
proton.me
Proton Drive is a secure cloud storage app that allows users to safely store, manage, and share sensitive documents with strong privacy protections.
MEGA
mega.io
MEGA is a cloud storage service that offers 50 GB of free storage with end-to-end encryption, secure file sharing, and user-controlled file access across multiple devices.
TeleDrive
teledriveapp.com
TeleDrive is an open-source app that utilizes the Telegram API for unlimited cloud storage, allowing users to upload files without any limits.
Yandex Disk
disk.yandex.com
Yandex Disk is a cloud storage app that enables users to upload, manage, and share files securely across devices with features like automatic uploads and smart search.
Internxt
internxt.com
Internxt is a secure cloud storage app that offers file management, encryption, and decentralized storage, ensuring user privacy across devices.
iCloud Beta
beta.icloud.com
iCloud Beta is a cloud storage service that syncs files, photos, and contacts across devices, ensuring access and management from anywhere.
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a secure cloud storage platform for file management and collaboration, offering end-to-end encryption, sharing controls, and compliance with privacy regulations.
Shadow Drive
shadow.tech
Shadow Drive is a European cloud storage solution that prioritizes privacy and data security, offering users control over their files.
ShareFile
sharefile.com
ShareFile is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to access, manage, and share files from any device while ensuring data security and compliance.
