Encryption software employs cryptography to safeguard the confidentiality and integrity of data. Businesses utilize this software to ensure that only authorized parties can access the information, minimizing the risk of exposure or breaches. By transforming readable data into an encrypted, unintelligible format, encryption software makes the data nearly impossible for unauthorized users to decipher. Companies can implement encryption across communications, databases, and various types of files or storage systems. It can be applied to data at rest, data in transit, and data in use, making it especially valuable for protecting sensitive information, such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and payment card industry (PCI) data.
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncompromised security: Your files are protected from the moment you upload them to the cloud until they reach the intended recipient. It is technically impossible for anyone else to gain unauthorized access to your files. - Seamless and secure teamwork: Whether it’s personal data for HR documents, legal contracts, financial plans, or top-secret R&D prototypes – Tresorit provides a digital workspace where your highly sensitive documents remain safe. - Powerful control and monitoring options: Manage and oversee all users and their information and activities. Tresorit offers powerful control features so you can be sure that the right employees access the right files. -Tresorit is the ideal complementary solution for any business operating in a highly regulated industry where compliance with strict standards is a must. Tresorit can be deployed alongside Microsoft's solutions to support GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, TISAX, FINRA, or ITAR compliance. Our client-side end-to-end encryption technology guarantees that your most sensitive documents always remain protected.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets it operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps it achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems. It accelerates time to market and simplifies the use of sensitive data while eliminating the risk of breaches. After all, hackers cannot steal what isn't there. VGS is the world's leader in payment tokenization. It is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, including merchants, fintechs, and banks, to store and enrich sensitive payment data across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets. With over 4 billion tokens managed globally, VGS offers a solutions suite with a composable card management platform, PCI-compliant vault, and network value-added services like network tokens, account updater, and card attributes. Its solutions boost revenue with higher authorization rates, fraud reduction, and operational efficiencies while seamlessly integrating with existing tech stacks. It stores 70% of all US cards and solves critical payment acceptance challenges, including multi-PSP management, orchestration enablement, PCI compliance, and PII protection. VGS empowers clients with ownership, control, and insights into payment data, elevating growth and user experiences across industries.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Data Format, Virtru software is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace/Gmail and Microsoft 365/Outlook, Google Drive, and enterprise apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and Zendesk. Granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, DLP, and audit help our customers meet even the strictest privacy and compliance requirements, including ITAR, CMMC 2.0, CJIS, HIPAA, and GLBA/FTC Safeguards. Encrypt sensitive information with a single click, without leaving your existing workflows, because Virtru integrates directly within the apps you already use every day.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Bitdefender GravityZone
bitdefender.com
GravityZone is a business security solution built from ground-up for virtualization and cloud to deliver security services to physical endpoints, mobile devices, virtual machines in public cloud and xchange mail servers. GravityZone is one product with a unified management console available in the cloud, hosted by Bitdefender, or as one virtual appliance to be installed on company's premises, and it provides a single point for deploying, enforcing and managing security policies for any number of endpoints and of any type, in any location. GravityZone delivers multiple layers of security for endpoints and for Microsoft Exchange mail servers: antimalware with behavioral monitoring, zero day threat protection, application control and sandboxing, firewall, device control, content control, anti-phishing and antispam.
Heimdal
heimdalsecurity.com
Heimdal® is a fast-growing cybersecurity company focused on continuous technological innovation. Since its establishment in 2014 in Copenhagen, based on the winning idea of CTF World Champions, Heimdal has experienced spectacular growth by proactively building products that anticipate threatscape trends. The company offers a multi-layered security suite that combines threat prevention, patch and asset management, endpoint rights management, and antivirus and mail security which together secure customers against cyberattacks and keep critical information and intellectual property safe. Heimdal has been recognized as a thought leader in the industry and has won multiple international awards both for its solutions and for its educational content creation. The Heimdal line of products currently consists of 10 products and 2 services. The former category encompasses Threat Prevention Endpoint, Threat Prevention Network, Patch & Asset Management, Privileged Access Management, Application Control, Next-Gen Endpoint Antivirus, Ransomware Encryption Protection, Email Security, Email Fraud Prevention, and Remote Desktop. The latter is represented by Endpoint Detection & Response, as well as eXtended Detection & Response, or EDR and XDR for short. Currently, Heimdal’s cybersecurity solutions are deployed in more than 45 countries and supported regionally from offices in 15+ countries, by 175+ highly qualified specialists. Heimdal is ISAE 3000 certified and secures more than 2 million endpoints for over 10,000 companies. The company supports its partners without concessions on the basis of predictability and scalability. The common goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem and a strategic partnership.
Stackfield
stackfield.com
Stackfield is an All-in-One Collaboration Tool from Germany with all the features teams need to work together: Task and project management, video conferencing, team chat, collaborative work on documents and more. Stackfield is not only DSGVO compliant, but meets the highest privacy and data security standards. All data is stored in Germany, access outside the EU is not possible. In addition, Stackfield is the only provider that protects all project management and entire workflows with end-to-end encryption. Thus, no one can see the contents of chat messages, tasks or files - not even the employees of Stackfield. Over 10,000 companies use the All-in-One Collaboration Tool to manage their projects, communicate better as a team, and achieve their goals.
WatchGuard
watchguard.com
For over 20 years, WatchGuard has pioneered cutting-edge cyber security technology and delivered it as easy-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solutions. Our unique approach to network security focuses on bringing best-in-class, enterprise-grade security to any organization, regardless of size or technical expertise. Ideal for SMBs and distributed enterprise organizations, our award-winning Unified Threat Management (UTM) appliances are designed from the ground up to focus on ease of deployment, use, and ongoing management, in addition to providing the strongest security possible.
Progress
progress.com
Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology professionals easier. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range of protection no matter where your data rests, moves, or is used including on-prem, in the cloud, and everywhere in between.
ShareSecret
sharesecret.co
Safely share passwords, tokens, credit cards, and anything else in ShareSecret's short-term, auto-expiring encrypted vault.
Ubiq
ubiqsecurity.com
The Ubiq platform is an API-based developer platform that enables developers to quickly build customer-side data encryption (your data stays with you) into any application, across multiple programming languages, without requiring prior encryption knowledge or expertise. And as new cryptography and encryption innovations emerge, we adopt them into our platform, so you don't have to. CLIENT LIBRARIES We offer fully interoperable client libraries for all major programming languages, enabling interaction with our API layer. API LAYER Our extensible API layer interfaces with our client libraries and enables interaction with our SaaS-based encryption platform. ENCRYPTION PLATFORM We eliminate the guesswork, jargon, and complexity of cryptography and encryption, through an elegant and simple developer dashboard, powered by scalable cloud-based infrastructure that provides key management and tamper-proof, FIPS 140-2 Level 3-compliant hardware security modules (HSM) for secure key storage.
Actifile
actifile.com
Actifile helps organizations automate their Data Discovery, Monitoring and Protection needs, addressing external data threats (like ransomware), insider threats (like shadow IT) and assist in complying with Data Privacy regulations. Actifile’s approach to protecting data focuses on two main aspects: * Identify and quantify the risk: Identify, discover and track sensitive data, both in storage and in motion to/from applications (both company sanctioned and shadow IT). * Limit the liability associated with data theft: Protect data from theft using automatic encryption, reducing the liability and regulatory implications associated with a data theft incident (such as ransomware). Such an approach works seamlessly in today’s multi-cloud, multi SaaS application and fits those that are seeking to empower their employees while securing and protecting their most important assets - DATA! Actifile supports multiple use cases and frameworks and is successfully deployed worldwide, supporting a growing range of privacy regulations including HIPAA , GDPR and NIFRA, to CMMC and CCPA.
SlashID
slashid.dev
SlashID is the composable identity platform to improve identity security without user friction. SlashID Gate adds authentication, authorization,rate limiting and CAPTCHA-less bot detections to your APIs and workloads in minutes. Gate can also enforce passkeys and SSO on any internal application without any code modification. SlashID Access is the most reliable and secure user identity management module thanks to our HSM-backed, globally-replicated, serverless architecture. With Access, you can implement passwordless authentication flows, multi-tenancy, one-click user invitations, RBAC, SAML and MFA in hours, not weeks. Access minimizes latency for your users, seamlessly handles traffic spikes and avoids downtime and customer data breaches.
