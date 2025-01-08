App store for web apps
Top Email Marketing Software - French Polynesia
Email marketing software serves as a crucial tool for businesses to construct and oversee their email lists, segmenting them for targeted email campaigns while monitoring subscriber interactions. These tools enable the creation of customized emails, employing either HTML and CSS or user-friendly WYSIWYG editors. Integration with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software enhances the platform's predictive capabilities. Email marketing is a typical feature found in marketing automation tools. Unlike comprehensive automation solutions covering various channels, these products are focused specifically on email marketing. For a detailed exploration of email marketing capabilities within marketing automation products, buyers can refer to the Marketing Automation category page.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM (customer relationship management) tool that teams of all sizes love using. With 100,000+ paying customers spanning 179 countries, sales teams are drawn in by our CRM's simple yet powerful design that prioritizes usability. When using Pipedrive, nothing falls through the cracks, allowing your team to spend less time filing and more time selling, with a CRM software that's both agile and powerful.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
Email marketing software that drives sales. Create, send, and track email campaigns that help you build a strong customer base. From beautiful email templates to an easy-to-use editor, and automation tools to real-time analytics, Zoho Campaigns has it all.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much time & money trying to learn multiple systems, and then get those multiple systems to work together. SuiteDash solves this problem by combining the most commonly used business tools into one.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid (also known as Twilio SendGrid) is a Denver, Colorado-based customer communication platform for transactional and marketing email. The company was founded by Isaac Saldana, Jose Lopez, and Tim Jenkins in 2009, and incubated through the Techstars accelerator program. As of 2017, SendGrid has raised over $81 million and has offices in Denver, Colorado; Boulder, Colorado; Irvine, California; Redwood City, California; and London.The company went public with a debut in the New York Stock Exchange on November 16, 2017. Twilio acquired SendGrid in February 2019.
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax calculations, handle customer portal with single sign-on, customers subscriptions management. Further, you can even promote your products with integrated affiliate management system, set commission rules and handle payouts, etc.
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
Get the email marketing tools and automation you need to grow your blog and business. Join more than 100,000 creators and try ConvertKit today.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io has all the tools you need to grow your online business. Click here to create your FREE account!
SendBuzz
sendbuzz.io
SendBuzz is a multi-channel cold outreach platform that help businesses convert their prospects into buyers. SendBuzz provides custom flow sequences, where business owners and marketers can automate their marketing and sales outreach on email, WhatsApp, Social Media, Text messages, and more.
Podia
podia.com
Your website, email marketing, and products. All under one roof. Thousands of people like you use Podia to bring their entire business into a single platform. Podia is free. And as you grow, it has all the tools you’ll need to keep growing.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
SendFox
sendfox.com
Grow your audience with email campaigns, automations, and landing pages that integrate your content.
AdRoll
adroll.com
With AdRoll's AI-driven marketing software, you can get sophisticated audience targeting, cross-channel engagement, advanced measurement and attribution, all in one place. Build a brand customers love, turn more visitors into customers, and grow customer loyalty with AdRoll’s growth platform.
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 700 million verified B2B leads, allowing users to discover and engage with their ideal customers effortlessly. This is complemented by advanced filters and keywords that enable targeted client acquisition by industry, company size, location, and revenue. Success.ai also offers unlimited email sending accounts, allowing users to send thousands of emails every day without impacting their reputation. The tool's warm-up feature helps ensure maximum email delivery efficiency and keeps emails out of spam, providing peace of mind and assured inbox delivery. The AI-powered writing functionality allows users to craft tailored emails effortlessly, leveraging AI to maintain brand authenticity and make a data-driven impact. AI personalization further enhances engagement and response rates, enabling users to seize more opportunities. Additional features include InboxHub, which streamlines lead responses and deal closings, and powerful campaign analytics for maximizing results. The tool also offers inbox rotation to distribute email sending among multiple accounts organically, as well as email validation and bulk domain testing to safeguard deliverability. Overall, Success.ai is a comprehensive solution that aims to help businesses accelerate their growth and achieve maximum impact and success in their cold email campaigns.
Rasa.io
rasa.io
Our newsletters engage your customers through curated content and help build relationships. We give businesses a way to provide a real benefit regularly for everyone on their email list. And not just regularly, but relevantly. Through automation, businesses can engage with a new level of frequency without having to spend more time, effort or money. Our platform sends an individualized and completely custom newsletter to each one of your subscribers, every time you send. You choose the sources and the topic and rasa.io handles the rest. Our AI collects and sifts through the articles your sources produce to pull only the most relevant to your newsletter. Articles are then filtered and designated to be sent to each individual subscriber based on their own unique interests.
EcoSend
ecosend.io
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
EmailOctopus is an email marketing tool offering a rich set of email marketing templates allow users to create campaigns which are responsive to any device, in a matter of minutes. Users have the ability to build drip email sequences, import contacts, integrate with forms, and generate customized reports. With segmentation, users can create highly targeted email campaigns based on the customer data that matters most to their business. EmailOctopus’ automation tools enable users to create time-based onboarding and drip email sequences. By sharing the most read content with new subscribers, organizations can keep their audience engaged with their blog, or create a welcome series to introduce new customers with a tempting discount to increase revenue for e-commerce stores. The solution includes an expansive set of email marketing templates which allow users to create responsive campaigns such as beautifully designed newsletters or simple personalized plain text emails. EmailOctopus provides users with real-time, in-depth data on campaign performance, with each click and open tracked alongside the bounces and unsubscribes. Landing pages, inline and pop-up forms, and the Wordpress plugin help organizations grow their contact base to collect email addresses without code or complex integrations. Tools for bounce handling help brands maintain their sender reputation by cleaning unsubscribes, bounces, and complaints from lists automatically. EmailOctopus’ developer API allows for deep integration into existing business websites and the ability to maintain current subscriber lists. EmailOctopus can connect to over 2,000 platforms and services via Zapier, including MailChimp, Salesforce, Shopify, Eventbrite, SurveyMonkey, Gravity Forms, Ticket Tailor, and more.
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list cleaning, email warmup and check reports, track email clicks, and open each email campaign. It also has smart autoresponder and email list segmentation. With EasySendy, you can launch various campaigns to engage with your subscribers and customer, through autoresponders and automated drip email campaigns. You can also manage and engage your Facebook messenger subscribers. You can add Web Pop Forms to capture email subscribers from your website, build custom subscriber pages, create email templates with drag and drop editor, build drip email automation flow, do subscriber segmentation filtering. Connect your app / website through API, Google Analytics, WordPress and Zapier. In collaboration with its mid-enterprise brand Aritic, EasySendy also offers a bundle of advanced marketing automation features, transactional email delivery API, and all-in-one CRM for small businesses to manage their customers and teams efficiently on the EasySendy app. So, if you make digital or physical products, provide services, build software, and market/ sell online, EasySendy is for you.
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/case-studies
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
Hoppy Copy is an AI-powered email writing platform designed specifically for marketers. With a focus on saving the user time and effort, it provides assistance in generating impactful content for a wide variety of email marketing campaigns, including drips and newsletters. It features an AI Copywriter for crafting compelling emails, an Email Sequence Creator for writing multi-email sequences, and a Newsletter Creator for designing image-rich newsletters. The tool also includes an Email Publishing feature to help users send out beautifully crafted emails. In addition, Hoppy Copy enables users to monitor their competitors' emails, offering important insights for improving their own strategies. An AI Chat tool, mimicking a system like ChatGPT, is present to assist with marketing. It further extends its tools to include features like AI Image Creator, AI Copy Editor, and AI Content Converter, which help with designing, editing, and repurposing respectively. Additional resources are provided in the form of design and writing templates. A spam check is also available to ensure that the created content does not land in spam folders. Apart from email creation, users can use Hoppy Copy for other types of marketing content as well, from product descriptions to Facebook and Google ads.
Customerly
customerly.io
Give your customers the support they deserve. Customerly makes it easy to continue offering your customers world-class support while you grow and scale your business
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engagement-based segmentation allow marketers to deliver targeted content to large lists of subscribers without any technical expertise.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
Transpond
transpond.io
Manage subscribers, design beautiful templates, create automated emails, and send and track campaigns. Welcome to Transpond - a cutting-edge marketing platform. Try Transpond - Easy to use marketing suite. Create standout communications to send to your customers and grow your business.
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really improve results, and struggling to personalize emails at scale. With Litmus, you get a better way to build, test, and trust every outgoing message. That’s why over 700,000 marketing professionals, including 80% of the Fortune 100, have turned to us. And it’s how we’ve achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 98%. Litmus. Make every send count.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell is an all-in-one CRM and email marketing platform that helps B2B organizations work together to win more deals. Simple enough for any user and sophisticated enough for any business, Nutshell is built for teams who are tired of juggling separate sales and marketing tools and don’t want to pay a full-time admin to manage their software. Every Nutshell subscription includes unlimited CRM contacts and data storage, fully customizable reporting tools, free data migration assistance, and world-class live support, all at an extremely affordable price. Nutshell integrates with the software small businesses already use, including Google Workspace/Gmail, Microsoft Office/Outlook, QuickBooks Online, Intercom, and Slack. Nutshell also offers native iPhone and Android apps, allowing sales reps to create, search, and edit contact information while in the field. Launched in 2010, Nutshell serves thousands of businesses around the world and has been named a top CRM for both user-friendliness and affordability.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Getsitecontrol
getsitecontrol.com
Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform with a versatile popup builder on board. It helps ecommerce brands attract repeat customers. The app provides merchants with the tools they need to prom... Show More te special offers, prevent cart abandonment, conduct surveys, collect emails, manage contacts, build email marketing automations, and send email broadcasts. Getsitecontrol has an official Shopify app, a WordPress plugin, and a Wix app. However, it works on any other website platform including Squarespace, Bigcommerce, Magento, and others.
Levitate
levitate.ai
Founded in 2017 by ShareFile creator Jesse Lipson, Levitate helps small businesses focus on what they do best: building relationships. Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows users to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach -- all with a dedicated marketing coach by your side.
ClickSend
clicksend.com
ClickSend is communications software for businesses and developers. We offer SMS, MMS, Voice, Online Mail, Email and Fax — to help you talk to the people who matter. ClickSend is powered by our talented team of 100+ people who work in Australia, The Philippines, England, America, Vietnam and beyond. ClickSend tools are used by some of the most trusted brands, organisations and developers globally. Because they’re simple to use, automate and integrate. ClickSend offers helpful 24/7 support, and lightning-fast delivery via a secure and reliable platform. ClickSend's customers send messages via ClickSend Dashboard, mobile app, flexible API or integrations. From small business to enterprise, ClickSend powers billions of messages around the world with 232+ direct carrier connections. Plus, ClickSend is always pay-as-you-go. That’s why ClickSend is business communications, solved. ClickSend is proudly part of Sinch, the Customer Communications Cloud.
Salesforge
salesforge.ai
Wave goodbye to cold email templates and say hello to programmatic cold email outreach! Salesforge is an all-in-one sales execution super app that gives every sales team the highest probability to hit their target by tackling the need to personalize cold email outreach at scale while safeguarding your email deliverability We do that by enabling real-time AI & machine learning to decision critical sales activities, enhance messaging in every language and eliminate the need for various sales point solutions, therefore driving superior conversion rates.
Helpmonks
helpmonks.com
Helpmonks is a complete all-in-one customer engagement platform. Features likeTo-Do for teams, Customer Management capabilities, creating automated workflows, assigning emails, labeling emails for staying organized, and adding internal notes help to tame your email workload and ease the burden on your team's emails. Furthermore, Helpmonks has a Live-Chat option included in each plan and a mighty Email Marketing Platform for email campaigns and automated email triggers. Moreover, Helpmonks is the only shared inbox tool that offers multiple deployments models - SaaS (hosted), dedicated Cloud servers, and On-Premise (self-hosted) options and is priced per mailbox and NOT per user. Helpmonks is a shared mailbox software that empowers your team to collaborate on email conversations. Helpmonks makes all your shared mailboxes available in a central location, so your organization gains transparency and insight into all your team emails. For every team member. In the office, at home, or for remote teams. Besides, Helpmonks works with every email provider so you can continue using the tools that you already know and use.
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo is a cloud platform of integrated business apps designed for companies of all shapes and sizes. It allows you to manage nearly any business task using Apptivo's apps, from sales and marketing to billing and support, and everything in between. With Apptivo, there is no per-app pricing; you get access to the entire platform starting at just $10 monthly per user. Whether you use Apptivo for a single app or to manage your entire business, it will deliver incredible value to the organization. Its apps cover the complete customer life cycle: * Marketing: Create targeted lists of contacts, build and deliver email campaigns, and track analytics. * Sales: Complete CRM capability with robust contact management, sales pipeline, automation, and reporting. * Help Desk: A powerful ticketing system with email integration, web portal, and time tracking. * Project Management: Manage project schedules via Gantt charts, track time and milestones, and invoice for effort spent. * Field Service: Work order assignment and dispatching, mobile photo, time, and materials capture, and billing. * Quoting and Billing: Build professional quotes and email them to your customer with integrated billing and recurring invoice capabilities. * Order Management: Turn quotes into orders, track inventory and shipments, and bill the customer for your product. * Procurement and Supply Chain: Manage vendors, track purchase orders and invoicing, and manage inventory. Apptivo is used by hundreds of thousands of businesses from 193 countries around the world and can accommodate independent consultants up to billion-dollar enterprises. The flexibility of Apptivo is one of its three primary differentiators: Affordability, Flexibility, and Capability. With its entire suite of business apps available for a single price, it offers rich and powerful features across a wide set of apps that provide unparalleled capability for their value, with best-in-class configuration capabilities that make the system flexible for any type of business.
Sendy
sendy.co
Sendy is a self hosted email newsletter application that lets you send trackable emails via Amazon Simple Email Service (SES). This makes it possible for you to send authenticated bulk emails at an insanely low price without sacrificing deliverability.
Campaigner
campaigner.com
Advanced email marketing features at fraction of the cost. All the basic and advanced email marketing features you need to grow your business without added marketing suite expense. Experience Campaigner today!
Markate
markate.com
Markate.com: Powerful CRM, Job Management, and Marketing Automation tools for Home Services Providers The Markate app is ideal for every service business that looks for an affordable, mobile-ready, easy-to-use, end-to-end management solution. Learn how Markate helps your business. * Your Business, Your Way with Markate Markate partners with you, working together to achieve your business goals. * Streamline Your Operations for Efficiency Designed to reduce paperwork, automate processes, and free up your time. * Affordable, Flexible Solutions to Fit Your Needs Built to empower small businesses, helping them operate more efficiently while minimizing expenses. * Maximize Time, Resources, and Profits It’s here to simplify your operations so you can focus on what truly drives your business forward. * Keep Customers for Life Equipped with marketing tools designed to increase customer retention, which is a crucial aspect of your successful business.
Elastic Email
elasticemail.com
Elastic Email is a Canadian-Polish company, founded in 2010. After many years of providing customers with email services, today Elastic Email is an amazing email marketing platform, built on the most cost-effective email API. With an SMTP Relay, robust HTTP API, intuitive user interface, 24/7 global support, and pricing designed with small businesses in mind, Elastic Email encourages and supports you in creating and sending your email campaigns. Use the power of the comprehensive set of modern tools and smart solutions to scale your business and build deeper relationships with your customers. Hungry for more? Visit the Elastic Email integration page to see how you can integrate your business with Elastic Email services.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
Big Mailer
bigmailer.io
Affordable Email Marketing Platform - Bulk + Drip + Transactional - Free up to 1,000 Contacts BigMailer supports all major email campaign types - bulk, automation, drip, auto-responders, rss to email, and transactional - and allows high volume senders consolidate all their email activities on a single platform. Built-in brand management allows for optimized workflows for agencies, large teams, multi-product businesses, and makers with multiple projects. Invite unlimited users or clients with appropriate permission level and change access anytime. White label option available on agency and enterprise plans. Bounces, unsubscribes, and complaints are handled automatically. Self-service option to export or delete lists anytime without reaching out to support. Flexible options for email template management - build beautiful mobile optimized templates with our drag-n-drop editor, or use our classic editor to manage your existing branded templates and edit as rich text or code. Host unlimited images for use in your templates. Share selected templates between brands. All accounts start on free tier, no CC required.
INBOX
useinbox.com
Create your own marketing strategy Send in seconds Send & analyze email marketing campaigns. Start your free plan with unlimited credit. Free for a lifetime! Sign up for free See pricing INBOX is an email marketing tool with more powerful features and flexibility than any other Easy To Use Create a campaign in | Create email marketing your subscribers will admire INBOX
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communication and automate the who, what, when, where of every email, mobile, site, and paid media message for each individual shopper. More than 400 brands trust Bluecore to rapidly increase customer retention and drive predictable revenue, including Express, Bass Pro Shops, Lenovo, Steve Madden, Alo Yoga, and Lulu & Georgia.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-generated content makes it easier than ever to send messages that resonate with your audience. Start from scratch, or choose from an extensive library of ready-made templates. * GROW YOUR LIST Create custom landing pages, forms and surveys to grow and engage your list. Anyone can use Benchmark Email's simple lead generation tools to attract new subscribers. Or, connect to the lead gen tools you love with Zapier. * PERSONALIZE OUTREACH Send timely, personalized email content using automation workflows in a visual builder. Trigger emails based on your contacts' behavior or attributes. * OPTIMIZE AND MEASURE SUCCESS Reporting tools give insight into top-performing campaigns, while a/b testing provides a lever for improving your key metrics. For decades, Benchmark Email has been providing businesses around the world with intelligent email marketing tools to help them reach their audience.
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Cakemail
cakemail.com
All the tools you need to deliver the emails people want. Engage your audience and grow your business with the tools and ongoing support you need to send marketing and transactional emails.
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp is a simple and scalable solution to create, automate and customize Email, SMS, and Messaging Apps marketing campaigns. Trusted by 10,000+ customers worldwide, it offers advanced automation features and best-of-breed technology for your marketing strategies. A complete solution for multichannel marketing needs: newsletters, transactional emails, subscription forms, landing pages, promotions, SMS, Messaging Apps (Facebook Messenger and Telegram), and much more! Try its drag & drop email builder, integrate your marketing stack, create automated multichannel workflows in a matter of seconds and monitor your campaign performances through in-depth reports. Italian by birth, international by vocation. Established in 2003, over the years MailUp has grown to become the market leader in Italy and to operate in over 50 countries, with 5 branches worldwide. Over 10,000 companies across the globe trust MailUp as a strategic partner for their Digital Marketing activities. MailUp offers the best infrastructure and international certifications to ensure maximum deliverability to your messages. Its powerful messaging platform is complemented by a range of tools to help your day-to-day marketing campaigns run smoothly. Its teams at the technology hubs in Cremona (Italy) and Silicon Valley are at the forefront of flexible, scalable, integrated software development.
Flexmail
flexmail.be
Flexmail has made email marketing easy: you design mails and campaigns tailored to your needs, reach the people that are important to you and learn from the right results. See the bigger picture for every single person in your list, bring information together with forms and landing pages, set up tailored messages and follow up with automation. Flexmail fully supports multilingual communication and offers you the best deliverability.
SendX
sendx.io
SendX is an Intuitive, Affordable & Feature-rich Email Marketing Software for marketers & business owners. SendX prides itself on enabling marketers with one of the simplest UIs in the industry. SendX provides unlimited email sends with every plan, powerful automation capabilities, 24x7 live support, best of breed email deliverability. 3000+ companies worldwide trust SendX for their Email Marketing. **Start with 14 days free trial (no credit card required). **Pricing starts at $7.49/month Key Features & Benefits: - Send Unlimited Email Campaigns - Build Your Email List with forms and pop-ups - Powerful Automation Tools - Design with Drag & Drop Email Editor (no coding required) - Best Of Breed Email Deliverability (get emails delivered in the primary inbox - Free Migration Service (we will migrate your email marketing account from any ESP for free) - Trusted by 3000+ companies worldwide - 14 days Free Trial (no credit card required, instant setup)
MadMail
madmail.allapps.io
Masterful Email Marketing Made Simple Revolutionize your email marketing campaigns with MadMail by allapps.io. Seamlessly connect with your audience, whether it's customers, clients, or prospects, and drive engagement to new heights. Craft compelling emails, captivate your recipients, and achieve remarkable results. Features: 👉 Effortless Campaign Creation: Design eye-catching emails with user-friendly templates and customization options. 👉 Segmentation and Targeting: Reach the right audience with precision through advanced segmentation. 👉 Automation: Set up automated workflows to nurture leads, onboard users, and more. 👉 Engaging Content: Embed images, videos, and interactive elements to capture attention. 👉 Analytics and Insights: Gain valuable insights with detailed email performance metrics. 👉 Responsive Design: Ensure your emails look great on any device, boosting user experience. 👉 Personalization: Craft personalized messages to make every recipient feel valued. 👉 List Management: Organize and manage your contacts efficiently for maximum impact. 👉 A/B Testing: Optimize your campaigns by testing different elements for higher conversion rates. With MadMail, you're not just sending emails – you're forging meaningful connections. Elevate your marketing strategy and watch your business flourish. Try MadMail today and experience the power of impactful email marketing.
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training management, surveys, finance and other productivity tools. Glue Up's cloud solutions come with two mobile apps - one for organizations and one for their communities. The solutions are perfect for associations, Chambers of Commerce, event organizers and all member-based organizations with a desire to serve their communities better - even when meeting in person is not always possible. Since 2020's pandemic Glue Up is also equipped with advanced engagement features like Speed Networking, Community Engagement Solution, or Webinar Engagement Solution.